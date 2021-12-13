Atlas is Liga MX champion and a tweet from Cruz Azul is the big winner

A good community manager is attentive to everything that happens at any time. It does not matter that your brand is not involved, you always have to pay close attention because you never know when you will be able to make an impact with good content.

This happened in the early morning of this Monday, December 13, after Atlas beat León 1-0 at the Jalisco Stadium and later beat him in the penalty series to become champion of Liga MX 2021.

Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas stopped a couple of shots in the penalty series and Argentine Julio Furch converted the final 4-3. Atlas ended a drought of more than 70 years without being a champion by winning the Apertura tournament in Mexico.

The Atlas championship is achieved only two and a half years after the Orlegui group bought the team from the TV-Azteca network.

Beyond the celebrations of the champion and the memes that surrounded the conquest of Atlas (and the defeat of León), a tweet from the Cruz Azul community manager stole the applause on social networks.

A fox, the word Atlas, two fists saluting and a locomotive. It is the only thing that the Cruz Azul CM wrote along with the meme of the “two spider-man”Meeting, in allusion to the title that the cement machine achieved this year after, like Atlas, a long time of drought.

With more than 30,000 likes and 5,000 retweets and tweets cited, the posting of the Cruz Azul community manager was one of the best in the networks.

La Fiera was looking for its ninth league title to reach, precisely, Cruz Azul as the fourth most successful team in Mexico.

The game ended 1-0 for Atlas and in overtime both clubs were canceled and did not generate goal options. Thus, the new champion of Mexican soccer decided on penalties where Furch converted and unleashed the celebration after Vargas stopped the shots of Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes.