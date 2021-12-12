More than five years have passed since the Steam launch of Astroneer, an indie game developed by System Era Softworks that is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The developer studio confirmed that the release of the Astroneer version for Nintendo switch will coincide with the arrival of the update “Xenobiology”, the next January 13, 2022.

Starting today players can pre-purchase the digital version of the Astroneer for Nintendo Switch, giving them exclusive in-game rewards from day one. It is worth mentioning that the release date of January 13, 2022 is only for the digital version, as a physical version is expected to arrive at a later date from Gearbox Publishing.

Although it is five years late, the version of Astroneer for Nintendo Switch will be the full version of the game, as it will include all the DLC and the improvements that have been implemented over time. This also includes the new “Xenobiology” update that launches the same January 13 on all platforms.

The new Xenobiology expansion introduces new mysterious creatures and adventures that take us through the solar system. The developers of System Era Softworks assure that Astroneer has been adjusted to the needs of the Nintendo Switch to guarantee a good user experience.

It is already confirmed that Astroneer for Nintendo Switch will have local multiplayer mode, or as the company calls it “Switch to Switch”. If you are interested in this adventure of the XXV century, I recommend that you add Astroneer to your wish list and thus find out when it is available for sale.