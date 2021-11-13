In the framework of World Diabetes Day, AstraZeneca presents ‘Diabetes City’. A friendly platform with a very modern design, endorsed by the Spanish Diabetes Federation (FEDE).

Diabetes is a disease that affects 13.8% of those over 18 years of age

The platform is aimed at both patients and society in general with the aim of accompanying patients. Offering information that helps to solve your doubts about the pathology and promote the prevention of complications associated with diabetes. As well as advice on nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, all supervised and coordinated by experts in the field.

Let’s not forget that diabetes is a pathology that affects 13.8% of those over 18 years of age and there is poor compliance with the healthy habits necessary for its prevention.

It is a relevant project, and more counting on the vision of the patients

From FEDE, José Manuel García, president of the Galician Federation of Associations (FEGADI) and representative of this initiative of the Spanish Diabetes Federation (FEDE), has ensured that “we work to improve the quality of life of people with diabetes” .

“The creation of Diabetes City is an excellent tool that allows us to be promptly informed about the latest news on the disease. In addition to sharing experiences with other people who live with diabetes, whether they are patients or companions. It is a relevant project, and especially counting on the vision of patients, which is key so that initiatives of this type are really useful for people with diabetes ”.

Diabetes City is structured as a city with different areas: in the Wellness Center, we will find advice on healthy lifestyle habits, videos of recipes prepared by the prestigious chef Pepa Muñoz suitable for people with diabetes, as well as recommended exercises in case of living with this pathology.

You can also find downloadable infographics with eating tips following the plate method, or the possible complications that may appear in the event of hyperglycemia.

RadioTV Diabetes

On RadioTV Diabetes, diabetes experts will address topics of interest to people with diabetes, in video and podcast format. People with diabetes will tell about their day to day, and there will be guests and topics of great interest that will be announced in advance.

“Diabetes is a chronic, silent disease that affects people both physically and emotionally. Ignorance about the disease and its possible complications generates a lot of uncertainty. At Diabetes City we offer people with diabetes and their environment a unique space where they can find support and tools that help them better understand the disease to improve their day-to-day life ”, says Dr. Igotz Aranbarri, coordinator of the platform .

“Self-care is a fundamental part of diabetes management, which is present 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The confinement situation experienced during the pandemic, with the restrictions to carry out physical exercise, and the limitations in access to health care, among other factors, have conditioned the worsening of metabolic control in many people with DM2 ”, explains the Dra. Virginia Bellido, coordinator of the platform.

