El Corte Inglés is a store that is a pioneer in Spain for the sale of multiple products, whether they are household items or sports shoes.

Until December 12, El Corte Inglés has made a private sale offer, in which it is discounted 30% of some products, only with those who have the Corte Inglés card.

That is why we are going to show you the 27 sports shoes for men, women and children that have that offer so that you can buy them at the best price.

Sports shoes for training

Puma sneakers for men





These sneakers have a cushioned silhouette that innovates the trend of women’s sneakers. performance manufactured to make running easier. You can find them for 169.95 euros.

Deviate Nitro SP Puma Men’s Trainers

Liberate Nitro SP Puma Training Shoes for men





Improve your times with these lighter and more responsive shoes. They can be yours for 119.95 euros.

Liberate Nitro SP Puma men’s shoes

Reebok training shoes for men





This Reebok men’s running shoe provides comfort at any distance, and a closed mesh heel for support. They can be yours for 59.95 euros.

Reebok Energen Run Men’s Trainers

Asics men’s sneakers





We go with a brand that never disappoints. Its design presents a perfect fit to the foot that will adapt to it through stitched reinforcements and thanks to the flex grooves on the sole. You can find them for 49.95 euros.

Jolt 3 Asics Men’s Training Shoes

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Training Shoes for men





Change the place of your workouts and go for a run in the open air with these Reebok sneakers, a versatile model that will make you feel comfortable while you train. You can find them for 109.95 euros.

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Men’s Fitness Shoes

Adidas Duramo SL Men’s Sneakers





Get ready to accelerate the pace of your next workout with this Adidas running shoe, which offers a great fit and support. You can find them for 54.95 euros.

Adidas Duramo SL men’s fitness shoes

HOVR MVMNT NU Sportstyle Under Armor Men’s Sneaker





These slippers are designed with great cushioning so you can wear them all day without realizing you’re wearing them. You can find them for 119.95 euros.

HOVR MVMNT NU Sportstyle Under Armor Men’s Training Shoes

Deviate Nitro SP Puma Women’s Sneakers





These shoes have a cushioned silhouette that innovates the trend for maximum performance training shoes made to make training easier. They can be yours for 169.95 euros.

Deviate Nitro SP Puma women’s fitness shoes

Pure XT Puma Women’s Sneakers





This shoe is the perfect sports shoe to help you improve your HIIT training, as well as having the perfect combination of traction and durability. You can find it for 81.95 euros.

Puma Pure XT Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

LVL-UP XT Moto Puma Women’s Sneakers





These shoes will take you to the top thanks to the innovative training technology, they are designed to allow you to perform at your best. You can find them for 101.95 euros.

Puma LVL-UP XT Moto Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

Reebok Women’s Flexagon Force 3.0 Sneakers





This training shoe has everything you need to achieve your physical goals and to do your training with maximum comfort. You can find it for 59.95 euros.

Reebok Flexagon Force 3.0 Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

TriBase (TM) Reign 3 NM Under Armor Women’s Sneakers





Every lift, rep, and daily workout starts at the bottom. This shoe maximizes contact with the ground allowing the foot to flex naturally. They can be yours for 119.95 euros.

TriBase (TM) Reign 3 NM Under Armor Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

Project Rock 4 Under Armor women’s sneakers





These shoes are made to help you push your limits. Soft knit ankle area for maximum comfort. You can find them for 149.95 euros.

Project Rock 4 Under Armor women’s fitness / cross training shoes

Running shoes for running

Salomon men’s sneakers





This shoe is waterproof perfect for outdoor adventures, it is also reinforced so that the blows do not affect you, without sacrificing comfort and versatility. They can be yours for 109.95 euros.

Salomon XA Collider 2 GTX men’s trail running shoes

Adidas trail running shoes for men





Neither the water, nor the mud, nor the rugged terrain will change your plans. With these shoes you will be able train on any surface. You can find them for 99.95 euros.

Adidas Terrex Agravic TR Gore-Tex men’s trail running shoes

Under Armor Men’s HOVR Machina Off Road Sneakers





This shoe is more than a running sports shoe. Not only do they provide you with a return on energy and velocity of a propulsion plate, but also real-time technique tips to help you run better. They can be yours for 179.95 euros.

HOVR Machina Off Road Under Armor Men’s Running Shoes

HOVR Machina 2 Under Armor Men’s Sneaker





This shoe is perfect for your workouts, as it provides an incredible sensation of weightlessness to preserve energy return and eliminate shock. You can find them for 159.95 euros.

HOVR Machina 2 Under Armor Men’s Running Shoes

Flow Velociti Wind Under Armor sneakers for woman





There is speed and then there is speed in these shoes, which are lightweight, rubber-free, and durable. They can be yours for 159.95 euros.

Flow Velociti Wind Under Armor Women’s Running Shoes

Adidas UltraBoost 21 sneakers for woman





This Adidas Ultraboost 21 running shoe puts you on a plate. Enjoy a optimal lightness and support thanks to the upper part Adidas that accompanies the natural movement of the foot in the race. You can find them for 179.95 euros.

Adidas UltraBoost 21 Women’s Running Shoes

Adidas EQ21 Run Sneakers for woman





Increase the demand of your running sessions with these Adidas shoes that will offer you the comfort you need to run for more kilometers. You can find them for 79.95 euros.

Adidas EQ21 Run Women’s Running Shoes

Salomon Sense Ride 4 sneaker for woman





This shoe effortlessly optimizes foot support, especially around the heel, and features an incredibly strong anti-particle mesh. You can find them for 119.95 euros.

Salomon Sense Ride 4 women’s trail running shoes

Asics Jolt 3 Sneakers for Women





These Asics shoes are perfect for sporty people like you who exercise regularly and need a durable and comfortable shoe. You can find them for 49.95 euros.

Jolt 3 Asics women’s running shoes

Sports shoes for kids

Pre-School Runplay Under Armor Sneakers





A shoe that is easy to put on and take off just by sliding your foot. Use the strip of the midfoot to close them and enjoy support and firmness so that your child does not slip. You can find them for 44.95 euros.

Pre-School Runplay Under Armor Kids Running Shoes

Grade School Charged Pursuit 2 Under Armor Sneakers





Make your son or daughter enjoy physical activity in these sneakers, with foam padding around the ankle and under the tongue for an incredibly comfortable fit and feel. They can be yours for 54.95 euros.

Grade School Charged Pursuit 2 Under Armor Kids Running Shoes

Adidas EQ21 Run EL Sneakers





With a sporty and youthful design with the legendary 3-Stripes, the EQ21 RUN children’s running shoes from Adidas They will be your greatest allies for your sports activities. They can be yours for 49.95 euros.

Adidas EQ21 Run EL Kids Running Shoes

Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 sneakers





This Adidas shoe is the perfect starting point for future athletes, in addition to providing the comfort you need on all your adventures. You can find them for 34.95 euros.

Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 kids running shoes

John Smith sneakers





These shoes for boys are perfect for them to run until they are tired, they also have a double adjustment with elastic cord and adhesive strap, for greater support. You can find them for 39.95 euros.

Rihan John Smith kids running shoes

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Vitónica | The best CrossFit Nike and Reebok shoes that you can find on sale.

In Vitónica | The best 25 offers for CrossFit shoes so you can train comfortably

Images | iStock, El Corte Inglés.