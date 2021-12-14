Dec 14, 2021 at 02:58 CET

EFE

Arsenal drew goalless with Banfield on Monday at the close of the twenty-fifth and last day of the Argentine League and ended last with 21 points the tournament that he won River plate three days in advance.

With four wins, nine draws and twelve losses Arsenal came last with 21 points, one more than Atlético Tucumán.

The team from the city of Avellaneda, from the province of Buenos Aires, also finished the tournament as the lowest scoring team with 12 points, eight less than the next one, Banfield.

The match between Arsenal and the Drill, which implied the end of the tournament, was the only one played this Monday.

Although it ended goalless, there were several goal situations and almost a dozen shots on goal, the majority from Banfield, who deserved to win the match.

This season, which featured 26 teams, had no declines by decision of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

River Plate became champion three days in advance and finished the tournament with 54 points, seven more than his guard, Defense and Justice.

The Millionaire will play the Liberators of 2022, as well as Boca Juniors (champion of the Argentine Cup), Colón (winner of the League Cup) and Vélez, Talleres and Estudiantes de La Plata (to the previous phase), the three best teams in the annual table (not counting to those already classified).

The South American Cup will be played by Defense and Justice, Independiente, Lanús, Racing Club and Unión and also Banfield, due to its location in the annual table, for being a finalist in the Maradona Cup.