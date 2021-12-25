The real estate sector is looking for alternatives to get closer to investors and stay at the forefront with technology. That is why the exchange that allows interaction with the BSC network, Tienda Crypto, recently announced an alliance with the real estate Click Aparts and the developer WGW for the acquisition of properties with cryptocurrencies.

The initiative consists of an innovative proposal, where the company accelerated by Y Combinator, Tienda Crypto, will offer its services to the Argentine real estate sector, with the aim of providing them with an alternative so that they can operate with their digital currencies.

Federico Goldberg, CEO of Tienda Crypto, stated that:“Through this alliance with the real estate agency Click Aparts and WGW Desarrollos, we want to offer our clients one more option so that they can operate with their cryptocurrencies. It is a proposal that will allow them to access the Real Estate world in the hands of the most innovative development companies in the country “.

This alliance is an opportunity to bring the real estate sector closer to the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrencies, due to the wide range of product and service options for which cryptocurrencies are used.

Crypto Store, is an exchange that implements the Binance Smart Chain Network (BSC), and the advantage of operating on two different blockchains directly: the Ethereum (ETH) network and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, at the same time, and offers in the local market, the acquisition of digital currencies, through the Anchor Protcol modality on the Terra blockchain.

In this sense, Sebastián Wierzba, CEO of WGW, opined that: “Argentina has become one of the countries with the highest penetration of crypto assets and the real estate sector must adapt to this trend which, we are convinced, is here to stay. To enter this world, we chose Tienda Crypto for its trajectory and broad proposal so that any user, even without being an expert in finance, can access the purchase of cryptocurrencies, in an agile way and without setbacks “.

For his part, the director of Click Aparts, Ezequiel Wierzba, stated that: “Our mission is to provide a professional and responsible service, attending, understanding and working on the specific real estate needs of our clients and adding value to real estate investors. We sealed this alliance with Tienda Crypto, to offer them the possibility of acquiring properties with their cryptocurrencies, adapting once again our proposal to current times ”.

About the Initiative

The client interested in acquiring a property has two options: the first is to send their cryptocurrencies to the account they have in Tienda Crypto; the WGW company or the seller of the property, to then carry out the conversion to dollars and transfer the money to their respective banks, or failing that, keep the digital assets (decision of WGW / seller).

And as a second option, the client can open their own Crypto Store account, operate on the platform (change crypto assets to dollars) and send them to their bank account and then make the corresponding payment to WGW or the property seller.

