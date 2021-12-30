First US Bitcoin ETF is a "flop" in 2021 as GBTC discount remains near all-time lows

Institutional demand for Bitcoin (BTC) is conspicuous by its absence at the end of the year, as the data points to the “poor performance” of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) of Bitcoin futures in the United States.

What he pointed Market commentator Holger Zschaepitz on December 29, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) ETF is now trading nearly 30% below what it was on its debut.

Anticlimax Completes Year 2021 for ProShares ETF

In a sign of the times regarding the market’s stance towards Bitcoin, the hype that accompanied the launch of BITO in the third quarter has faded considerably.

Going from record volume on its first day to its current state, the ETF has even underperformed the beleaguered Bitcoin spot price in 2021.

“The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States was a failure, at least this year,” Zschaepitz commented.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) versus the normalized chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Holger Zschaepitz on Twitter

Meanwhile, as we already told you before, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) continues to trade at the highest discount in its history compared to the spot price of Bitcoin, or net asset value.

The conversion of GBTC into an ETF, planned for next year, depends on the tone of US regulators regarding spot products, which have not yet debuted in the US market.

GBTC price compared to GBTC holdings and premium. Source: Coinglass

Stocks remain at record highs

Although the detractors qualify GBTC’s discount of “very concerning”, the activity of the investors themselves does not unanimously point to apathy when it comes to Bitcoin.

Morgan Stanley increased its allocation to the GBTC this month and last, in a sign that the long-term stance remains firm.

As 2021 draws to a close, the $ SPX is nearing a 92-year log-scale resistance line, which has the potential to be a formidable barrier given that it is based off of the index’s 1929 and 2000 peaks. ~ Reuters pic.twitter.com/khK1e09vCA – PiQ î¨ € (@PriapusIQ) December 28, 2021

Macroeconomic markets, for their part, present curious characteristics. The S&P 500 is at all-time highs, challenging a trend line that has marked upper resistance since its inauguration nearly 100 years ago.

However, under the surface, not everything is as it seems, according to the warnings revealed this week.