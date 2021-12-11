Argentina Game Show: the Esports competitions that will be played in the three days of the event

The largest gaming expo in the country started today, Argentina Game Show, and in this note we tell you the competences of Esports that will be played in the three days of the event.

Today in the Costa Salguero property began Argentina Game Show, the largest gaming expo in the country, which expects to summon more than 30 thousand people on their return to the presence. From 2:00 p.m. the activities began and the schedule does not stop until 00:00. Tomorrow it will have the same schedule, and on Sunday it will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Today at 4:00 p.m. on stage AGS Flow was the opening of the event, while different activities, tournaments and competitions of all kinds continue to be carried out in the various stages and arenas: Esports, gameplay, shows, presentations, panels and cosplay. Meet here all the streamers, cosplayers and Esports players that will be present.

This year will be the first time that some organizations can meet their fans and followers in person, since last year they followed and accompanied them through social networks. KRÜ Esports (founded by Sergio Agüero), Stone Movistar (the Little Schwartzman team), Ualá Pampas Y Leviathan They will have their stands and private spaces to meet their followers and surprise them with merchandising and activities of all kinds to encourage the teams. They will also be Isurus, Furious Gaming, 9z, Malvinas Gaming, Coscu Army, Undead BK, Maycam Evolve, Hawks and DNG Team.

As an event that is fully dedicated to gamers, one of the activities that most attract and move fans is the Esports. That’s why here we detail all the games to watch live in this year’s edition:

-Valorant: three teams are already waiting for this great qualification, after meeting in 2 online Qualys from AGSCUP and one from MGSCUP, which were played during the last months.

On the Flow Xpress Cup side, today the winner of the competition that will face Leviathan. While tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. they will face 9z Team (classified Qualy 1 AGSCUP) and Crusaders Esports (Classified Qualy 2 AGSCUP) for its place in the Grand Final on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on the TRUST GAMING stage. The winner will win $ 250,000.

-Fornite: The Battle royale star had his participation in AGSCUP. For two months the trios competed to qualify in the event of Argentina Game Show. Only three groups knew how to stand out and one was already waiting for their confrontation. On the Flow Xpress Cup side, the winner of the competition will be defined today at 6:30 p.m. which will compete in the final tournament.

From AGSCUP, during today and tomorrow they will be able to participate by signing up in the competitive tournaments that will be held in the COMPRAGAMER Arena where they will be able to qualify for the Grand Final to be played tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.. In it, the winner of FXC, the pending online Qualys qualifier from AGSCUP and the 30 qualifiers from face-to-face tournaments at AGS will face each other. The winner of the competition will win $ 200,000.

-League of Legends: Hand in hand with IESA Latam and Mexx, the classifieds will compete today, tomorrow and the day after for a prize of $ 350,000 in the Trust Gaming stage. You can follow the competitions on the IESA Latam Twitch channels.

Also on the same channel you can follow the competitions of the Pro clubs of the FIFA 22. Qualifiers will meet today, tomorrow and Sunday in the Arena 11v11 to win the $ 255,000 prize.

-Counter-Strike Global Offensive: During October and November the CSGO classifications were disputed. In them, three teams knew how to come out among those scored and one had already expected their confrontation beforehand. On the Flow Xpress Cup side, today the winner of the competition that will face the PLAY IT SPORTS, from Video Game Xperience. While tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. they will face Boca Juniors Gaming Y Stone Movistar for its place in the Grand Final at 22:00. on stage CORSAIR. The winner gets a prize of $ 250,000.

-Rocket League: During two months and throughout the online competitions that were offered, they were classified Oceanic, Leviatan, Nocturns, NightRavens and Fernecito. They will join 27 other teams scored in the event to define the best trio. On Sunday they will be able to participate by signing up for the competitive tournament that will take place in the Arena royale, where they will be able to qualify for the closed one that will be played the same day at 7:00 p.m.

There is also the official AGS tournament of Formula 1, the one of iRacing, Gran Turismo and that of NBA. The latter arrives in person for the first time at the Argentina Game Show. In the Arena 2K22 you will be able to go alone or with a group of four people to enjoy Free to play. All who qualify will compete today, tomorrow and Sunday for a prize of $ 110,000.

The AGS also arrives for the first time Age of Empires II. Those who qualified will compete every day of the event for the prize of $ 75,000 in the Arena Fury.

–Mortal Kombat: After the open qualifications, three players will play the grand final of ELEAGUE MK11. On the Flow Xpress Cup side, today the winner of the competition will be defined who will be classified directly to the final. And for the AGSCUP, today and tomorrow they will be able to participate by registering in the five competitive tournaments, of which the best five will be those who will compete in the Sand figting. There they will have the chance to qualify for the ELEAGUE, which will be played on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. In it they will face: Dante (classified from Qualy 1), Gergmc (Qualy 2 rated) and Flow rated.

If you can’t attend the Argentina Game ShowGet hooked on the Twitch channels that cover the event so you won’t be left out: https://www.twitch.tv/iesatv and https://www.twitch.tv/tntsportsar

Share it with whoever you want