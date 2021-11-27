Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 presented the plan for the seventh edition and confirmed all the stands that will be available.

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 It will return, in its seventh edition, to the face-to-face format on December 10, 11 and 12 in Costa Salguero: attendees will be able to enjoy esports stands, cosplay, music and live interviews, among many more surprises that will be confirmed soon.

Map of Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: know all the stands and tours that you will have available at the event

The most important video game and esports event in Argentina presented the official plan for the seventh edition that will take place in Costa Salguero at the end of this year. As can be seen in the image that we share above, once the establishment is entered, attendees will be able to visit stands of esports teams such as Furious Gaming, Maycam Evolve, Kru Esports, Isurus, Coscu Army and others.

Those who want to test themselves in matches of FIFA or NBA 2K, they will be able to do it in the stands of FIFA 22 with 11v11 sand and NBA 2K with 5v5 sand. Likewise, the stands of Arena Fighting and Arena Racing to compete in the most important fighting and simulation video games of the moment, such as F1 2021 and Great Tourism.

In case you want to watch live matches, AGS Flow 2021 is the ideal opportunity to do so, with the Versus Gaming Zone as the main stage to view the most important esports tournaments, in addition to the aforementioned arenas of sports, racing, fighting simulators and others in which numerous matches will be played.

The assistants of AGS Flow 2021 You will also find stands of PC and console gaming companies, such as Buy Gamer, Logitech, AMD, HyperX, Flow, DxRacer and Xbox for the latest news in accessories and peripherals for PCs, consoles and smartphones, as well as taking the opportunity to take a device home.

Apart from everything mentioned, the seventh edition of AGS Flow 2021 It will have a gastronomy area to rest, eat and have something to recharge, as well as a main stage where interviews, talks, music and much more will be witnessed for all attendees.

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 It will take place in Costa Salguero on December 10, 11 and 12.

Share it with whoever you want