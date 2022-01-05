These vehicles successfully combine rough terrain handling capabilities, including a increased traction and a flexible suspension, with comfort and style. In addition, these are presented in great shape for their habitability and for the appearance of a more robust and taller vehicle. And there, the truth is that Citroën has succumbed very well to this trend, also with electrified models.

This characterization is available in a variety of different models: those that place a particular emphasis on the sportier aspect, such as the Porsche Cayenne, and those that focus on the utilitarian look , such as the Citroën C5 Aircorss itself, which are generally the most commonly seen in our cities.

In recent years they have become popular and everyone wants one. We are talking about SUV cars (an acronym for the English name Sport Utility Vehicle) and that brands like Citroën have bet really well. But really, what is the meaning of SUV? Generally speaking, these cars are vehicles that combine the best of the passenger cars and SUVs , inheriting from the former the versatility and from the latter that corpulent and firm appearance.

What models do you have

In his case, and also in the hands of these SUV cars, Citroën can boast of being one of the best-selling brands In our country. At the moment, and following the general trend seen in recent months, the French are in a more than outstanding eighth position in the general ranking.

And it is not for less if we consider that their vehicles are still the best of this generation of new cars. Because if; in the direction and bet on electrified cars, both 100% electric as hybrid technology, the Gala brand has shown itself in great shape with two models, and that there are still new concepts to come for this 2022. That is where Citroën shines the most, with its SUVs, a range in which they stand out for their adventurous style and its perfect modularity.

Citroën ë-C4 (electric)

The first of these Citroën SUVs that we have with the French firm is a car that is the newest in the class and that has been very well seen by all. It is the ë-C4, a purely electric car that responds in the most complete and efficient way, where it now fulfills all the purposes of technology. It falls within the category of SUVs but with a compact crossover size.

Born in 2021 that has a 100 kW motor (136 HP of power) and a 50 kWh battery with which to travel up to 350 kilometers (according to approved figure under WLTP). Citroën includes a guarantee for the battery by which it has to preserve 70% of its charge capacity after 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.

In this sense, the energy consumption of the battery spreads much more in urban areas, where it is easy to get close to the figure approved by the brand, of 13.2 kWh. To do this, it is also essential to use program B for gearshift, specific to this model and which increases the ability to regenerate energy when decelerating or braking. We will do the latter much less than normal since, in that mode, it is almost enough to lift the foot off the accelerator for the vehicle to slow down significantly.

Citroën C5 Aircross (hybrid)

This Citroën C5 Aircross is one of the most popular hybrids on the market. It is characterized by offering us a Medium SUV, only 4.5 meters long, but with a truly functional interior, closer to minivans than current crossovers, but with which we obtain a more sustainable commitment: it shows off the Zero label of the DGT.

It does so by equipping a 180 hp gasoline engine and an 80 kW electric unit for a combined power of 225 hp. It offers up to 55 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode.

In addition, thanks to the ‘ë-Save’ function, it allows maintaining a reserve of electrical energy to use in those moments when it is essential to travel in zero emissions mode, such as at the end of a certain trip. It also stands out for its numerous technologies inside, as well as for its ride comfort, with suspensions that filter and absorb all the irregularities of the road. (here its technical data sheet).