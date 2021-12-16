In Pokémon Legends: Arceus we will meet numerous characters that will play an important role in the plot of this new installment of the franchise that will take us to an older version of the region that we have traveled recently in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This has been shown by the new trailer of the game that introduces us to Adamas ya Nákara, the hierarchs of the Diamond and Pearl clans, respectively, with whom we will run into in our adventure. All of them will have their own members, but we will have to remain vigilant to know exactly what their relevance will be or what influence choosing one or the other of these two rival groups with conflicting beliefs will influence.

To these will be added Bilo and Volus, the boss and one of the merchants of the Ginkgo company. In the case of these characters, they will be in charge of selling us objects that will come in handy for our journey, since they will provide berries or other items with different types of effects that will help us capture or cure Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus It will be one of the biggest releases to occur on Nintendo Switch next year. It will be the January 28 of 2022 when we will travel to this feudal Sinnoh in which Pokémon never seen before will await us and an immense open world that will resemble that of the Monster Hunter saga.