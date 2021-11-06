Arcane: release date, Twitch Drops and all the details of the League of Legends animated series for Netflix

Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends, will premiere on Netflix and Twitch with rewards for viewers.

Next November 6, League of Legends will jump to Netflix with Arcane, an animated series that will immerse us in the “Delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underworld of Zaun.”

Arcane, the series of League of Legends, will premiere its first episode on Saturday, November 6 at 11:00 p.m. in Argentina both in Netflix like in Twitch through a joint transmission between the two streaming platforms. In this way, streamers from all over the world will be able to share the first episode of the long-awaited animated series with all their followers, without any restrictions. They can even co-stream.

Twitch Drops: rewards for watching Arcane on Twitch streams

Riot games confirmed that there will be Twitch Drops for all viewers viewing Arcane through a stream of Twitch. In other words, users who follow the premiere through the platform of Amazon will have rewards in the form of “Exclusive in-game items for all Riot titles.” To get the Twitch Drops, you will need to watch one of the following streams:

Riot Games’ Arcane global premiere broadcast on Twitch.

Your favorite creator’s co-broadcast of the Arcane Global Premiere and Arcane Episode 1 on Twitch.

com / en-us / (after logging in with your Riot account).

Creator-specific co-streams (to be announced later) of Arcane episodes 2 and 3 on Twitch.

European broadcast of Episode 1 on the Riot Games Twitch channel on November 7, 2021 at 04:00 (MX) / 05: 00 (CO) / 07:00 (CL / AR).

How to co-stream Arcane on Twitch

To co-broadcast Arcane on your channel TwitchYou will first have to take into account the official broadcast schedule in your country: 6.30pm in Mexico, 7.30pm in Colombia, 9.30pm in Chile and Argentina on November 6. The first episode will premiere at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico, 9:00 p.m. in Colombia and 11:00 p.m. in Chile and Argentina on the same date. You will be able to costreaming of the live transmission from the official channel of Twitch from Riot games: the company recommends using the hashtags “#ArcaneCostream”Both in the titles of the streaming category of Arcane as in social networks. On monetizations, there will be no restriction, although Riot prohibits the use of VOD and clips from the event or episode on Twitch, nor broadcasting the event on other platforms.

Celebration of the premiere at World 2021

On the other hand, the world premiere of Arcane will be in the center of the end of Worlds for players of League of Legends. Riot games confirmed that the opening ceremony of the World Championship of this year will have the presence of winning artists of the Grammy Imagine dragons, authors of Warriors, theme that was revealed in Worlds 2014, in addition to other artists such as PVRIS, Bea miller, JID and Denzel Curry, Who “They will take players and fans on an Arcane-themed journey through Piltover and Zaun, the two cities where Arcane takes place.” according Riot.

The animated series will have three acts of 3 episodes each, for a total of 9 episodes in its first season. Acts 2 and 3 will arrive later: November 13 and 20 respectively.

Share it with whoever you want