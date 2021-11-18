Apple further opened its universe of products and will begin to sell spare parts for its iPhone and Mac, which expands the presence of the brand beyond its own points of sale or official distributors and is now among the repair stores.

Apple’s expansion into these sales categories makes the brand a very important benchmark in terms of building brand ecosystems, where it has been a master creating them.

Under this perspective, the firm has managed to build a series of elements that in the technological market have given it a unique commercial muscle, this has allowed it to scale when competing and thereby define best practices in the market, where branding is valued original.

The “iPhoneparts” arrive

For many years Apple has made a terrible reputation due to the fact that its official repair service refuses on many occasions to make adjustments to the devices, as a measure to force the consumer to purchase a new product and leave the old device for enter it into the inventory of refurbished that the brand sells.

With this bad reference, now the brand has announced that it will allow users of its products to repair their devices themselves, so it makes a clear nod to the repair segment, with which it had been refused for years, to accept them.

The first official “iPhoneparts” that it will begin to sell are screens, batteries and cameras, in which it finishes announcing which accessories will be sold in this new category that has just been inaugurated.

As part of this program that will initially operate only in the United States, the first devices that will have spare parts to be repaired are the iPhone 12 and 13, later it will allow repairing devices such as Macs, but only laptops that already have their powerful chip. M1.

An important detail of this measure is that the spare parts that Apple sells include instructions so that the user can replace them himself, so we will soon see videos where consumers will begin with their reviews of how they have managed to change certain parts of their phones or computers, with the official spare parts of the brand.

Apple kills old rule

Apple’s measure that allows third parties to access official spare parts, to repair brand devices on their own, ends this old rule that Apple had imposed, by which it refused to repair its devices, arguing that this would affect the performance of the same or exposed to reactions to the teams.

Now with the new measure, without a doubt the brand gives way to an old measure and also involves a category that was stigmatized by the brand, managing to greatly limit its performance.

