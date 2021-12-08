Every year the application stores grow their number of elements, and with it the developers choose to offer premium applications (paid), or, with free download, but with integrated purchases. Years go by and the App Store continues to be the store where people spend the most money.

How much money did users spend on the App Store and Play Store?

According the Sensor Tower reportBoth app stores posted revenue of $ 133 billion between January and December this year.

However, the App Store accounted for just over 63% of these revenues, as Apple users spent a total of $ 85.1 billion, which represented a growth of 17.7%, as the same Sensor Tower report in 2020 reported that App spend on the App Store was $ 72.3 billion.

In the Play Store, users spent 47.9 billion dollars in 2021, 23.5% more than last year, where an income of 38.8 billion dollars was registered.

Considering the revenues of both stores, the growth in spending on apps and games between 2020 and 2021 was 19.7%.

And how much money was spent just on mobile games?

Sensor Tower revealed that this year users spent $ 89.6 billion on games, with the App Store again being the store with the most revenue with a total of $ 52.3 billion.

Here the Play Store was closer to the revenue of the Apple store because it registered a total of 37.3 billion dollars.

The growth of the App Store only in gaming revenue was 9.9% compared to 2020, while this same item for the Play Store was 16.6%. Together, the interannual growth was 12.6%.