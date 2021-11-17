Apple has just released the third beta version of macOS 12.1, a version that should focus on finishing preparing the arrival of SharePlay on the Mac. A change that, although it may seem better requires various adjustments and tests before its arrival in the final version.

A considerable novelty

The main novelty of macOS Monterey 12.1 is the arrival of SharePlay to the Mac. It is something that we already saw at WWDC21 and that, after its official arrival in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, now prepares its arrival to the operating system that gives life to our computers. A function that will allow us to do much more with FaceTime.

In this beta version also We could see Universal Control arrive. A feature that was also presented along with the rest of the macOS Monterrey news and of which we are still waiting for its appearance. While it is to be expected that Apple has continued to polish some other details and has improved performance on compatible computers.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps or create a bootable installer of the system, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update within System preferences > Software update as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened.

Image | Jeremy bezanger