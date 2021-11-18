Soon, sports could move beyond the TV app to reach other parts of the Apple ecosystem.

The experience that Apple offers on its Apple TV is hardly comparable to that of any other similar device. Although Google has tried to replicate it with its own Android TV system, and later with the Google TV layer, the truth is that the speed and simplicity of the Apple TV app interface and the operation of your hardware continue to another level. However, they still have a way to go.

One of the virtues of Apple TV is its integration with compatible streaming services, such as Disney + or HBO Max, which are accessible on the TV app itself and whose content is shown with the same relevance as Apple’s own content. However, not all platforms can or want to integrate, either because they prefer people to access their app, or because they simply cannot.

This time, 9to5Mac has found references to a possible set of tools that could make things a bit easier for sports content providers. According to the iOS 15.2 beta code, Apple would be working on something called “SportsKit”, which would take our favorite sports beyond the TV app, allowing you to place widgets with sports results on the home screen, among other functions to be determined.

This development would be taking place while Apple tries to bring live sports content to its TV + service, for which it already has executives on its team from the sports divisions of other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video. Of course, it seems that this would be more focused on the US market at first.

For now, what is clear is that Apple wants sports to take on even more prominence on Apple TV and across the ecosystem in general. Hopefully giving space to minority sports, not just the most watched.

