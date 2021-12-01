Apple once again shows its efforts in the fight against AIDS thanks to its (PRODUCT) RED.

Today is World AIDS Day and Apple wanted to celebrate remembering the 15 years of its association with (RED), an organization fighting to end this disease. Since 2006, Apple customers have helped raise nearly $ 270 million to fund prevention, testing and counseling services for people affected by HIV / AIDS.

These contributions from Apple have achieved support for more than 11 million people. More than 192 million HIV tests have been provided and have enabled more than 13.8 million people to access life-saving antiretroviral treatments. In 2020 alone, Apple’s support of (RED) helped prevent more than 145,000 HIV-positive mothers from transmitting the virus to their babies.

On World AIDS Day, Apple Offers New Ways To Support (RED) Critical Work To Fight HIV / AIDS

Apple now offers more help than ever

Apple has a wide range of new devices and accessories (PRODUCT) RED, iPhone 13 (PRODUCT) RED, iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT) RED, Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT) RED and some accessories such as official covers. Normally a portion of the proceeds from each (PRODUCT) RED purchase goes directly to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

From now until December 6, Apple will donate $ 1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. Each donation will help fund the fight against AIDS and COVID-19.

“Over the past 15 years, Apple customers have played a pivotal role in (RED) ‘s fight to end AIDS by supporting the Global Fund, which provides critical access to health services in the world’s most needy communities. Sub-saharan africa“.

If you are an Apple Watch user, you can now show your support for (RED) directly from your wrist with a selection of dials for the Apple Watch in red available for download from Apple website.

