Apple gains publicity with AMLO’s presidential meeting

Social networks never cease to amaze us. The amount of interactions that are generated on these platforms become trends and advertising for a brand every minute.

Recently, users on the social network Twitter has not stopped criticizing the last appearance in networks of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the publication made by AMLO on his Twitter account, you can read “I spoke on the phone to congratulate the president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro. It is a pleasure to be able to work in coordination with a persevering woman and defender of just causes. Congratulations to your people ”. But what caused the outrage of Internet users was that the president used an Apple iPhone 13.

I spoke on the phone to congratulate the president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro. It is a pleasure to be able to work in coordination with a persevering woman and defender of just causes. Congratulations to your people. pic.twitter.com/lWXvSkv1nk – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 13, 2021

From memes to criticisms they are registered on the digital platform

The publication generated a number of comments criticizing that AMLO will use an iPhone when in all his political speeches he stands out as an “austere” person and that his government is very in favor of “austerity.” “Where do you sell that IPhone 13 for 200 pesos? I want one ”, says one of the comments.

“Republican austerity communicates with iPhone 13 Pro,” read other comments.

While other users of the social network were more creative and recreated famous memes with phrases referring to the image that the president shared on Twitter.

“It won’t hurt to buy an iPhone 13, like this? As well as? Thus, having the people without drugs ”, says one of the memes illustrated with the monkey that is fashionable in the networks.

Advertising for Apple and criticism for AMLO

Without a doubt, this publication of the Mexican president is beneficial for Apple, since it is the best unpaid advertising of the brand thanks to the digital pulse that is registered around it.

Despite the criticism of Lopez Obrador, for the brand it is an impulse that helps in the consolidation of its consumers and also attracts new people who are thinking of acquiring one of its technological products and find a trend on any of the platforms digital like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok your name.

According to data from Statista in all quarters between the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, spending on social media advertising worldwide was higher than in the second quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, it was 63 percent higher than in the base quarter.

In the advertising world, social networks play a very important role and it has meant one of the great changes in the industry. The appearance of the internet and social networks help firms to be more present in the day-to-day life of their consumers or future clients without the need to do so much publicity and thus increase their sales.

You can also read: