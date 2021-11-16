Find some knee high boots when you have a non-normative sizeIt is a real odyssey. I remember months of frustration looking for a pair when I was a teenager and paying a real fortune for them (I had to take care of them like they were gold so that they would last me at least two seasons).

Fortunately, the situation has improved considerably and the offer is much wider. Even so, there are still important aspects to improve, such as using Models plus size for the photos, so we get an idea of ​​how the boots really look (with a reference more similar to us).

Buy boots online

Before embarking on the adventure of online shopping, especially in the field of the boots wide fit, it is important to take measurements -literally- and it must always be done from the highest part of the calf, taking into account the height of the ankle boot or boot in question.

Then just read the description of the website itself and order our desired pair of boots if the measurements match. Although if it does not appear detailed in the store, it is time to take faith and trust the return policy …

At Asos and La Redoute we found a great variety of models -where the color black predominates for whatever reason- and we know first-hand that it is easy to return them -without any cost- if they finally do not fit your size. These are some of our favorites:





Ankle boots type Chelsea with sole track and special width medium shaft signed by Truffle Collection on sale at Asos for 59.99 44.99 euros.

Black chunky special width chelsea boots from Truffle Collection





Flat black leather boots with knitted back and decorative buckle in La Redoute by 135 109.98 euros.

Flat leather boots, wide foot 38-45





Over-the-knee high boots in faux leather-effect leather from the Truffe Collection by 69.99 48.99 euros.

Truffle Collection Wide Fit Leather Look High Heel Black Thigh High Boots





Other boots with sole truck are these wide-leg, rubber-toe, knee-high Truffle Collection at Asos for 69.99 44.99 euros.

Truffle Collection Wide Fit Chunky Sole Over The Knee Boots In Black





Other booties that sneak into this compilation are these from the Truffle Collection wide fit with high heel and square toe by 67.99 35.65 euros.

Truffle Collection Wide Fit square toe heeled ankle boots in black





Similar to the previous ones but with a sock style we have these wide fit ankle boots with high block heel and peak toe for only 58.99 38.99 euros.

Truffle Collection Wide Fit black heeled sock boots





With a stretch fabric effect velvet in black we have these flat over the knee boots from the Truffle Collection at Asos for 69.99 41.60 euros.

Truffle Collection Wide Fit Mid Heel Stretch Over Knee Boots In Black





Finally, the only touch of color in the entire compilation is La Redoute with these wide-heeled knee-high boots in camel for 79.99 euros.

Boots with high heels, wide foot 38-45





