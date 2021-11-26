Be that as it may, what is clear is that there are already a number of devices that have been tested for some time in the internal beta phase. These are the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, the Redmi K40 Pro / + (also known as Mi 11i and Mi 11X Pro), the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, the Redmi K40 (the POCO F3 and Mi 11X ), the Xiaomi Mi 10S, the Xiaomi MIX 4, the Redmi K40 Gaming (POCO F3 GT), the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, the Xiaomi Civi and the Mi 10 Ultra.

First of all, it is appropriate to clarify that this software is based on MIUI but it is not clear whether in version 13 or 12.5. There are quite a few rumors that MIUI 13 It would be launched in the Chinese country in mid-December, so it would not be unreasonable that these tests are being carried out under the new layer of customization of the firm, of which some characteristics have already been advanced.

More mobiles in tests

To this fortnight of Xiaomi phones that test Android 12 at the moment we must add another five phones that this month have entered their phase of adaptation to the software. These are the following:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Wed 10

Redmi K30 Pro (POCO F2 Pro)

Redmi K30S Ultra (Mi 10T / Pro)

Redmi Note 10 5G

The downside is that there is no way of knowing when the public betas would open for these devices but it is logical to think that by when it is announced MIUI 13, there are already a score of devices that can test the brand’s software that, as you already know, is based on Android 12.

If we focus on Spain, which is what matters most to us, it is early for the signing of key dates Peri, although we do not know when, we do know the “which ones”. If you have one of the aforementioned devices, you would be one of the first users in our country to update MIUI to the latest version of Google’s operating system in our country.

If they put a gun to our heads to give us a date, we would bet on the first two months of next year, but it is by no means confirmed information.