It would be something spectacular to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man vs Tom Hardy’s Venom and it may be within the plans of Marvel Studios.

Attention SPOILERS. It’s been rumored for a while that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man could have his own movie after his spectacular appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But also, in the plans of Marvel studios I would be facing him Tom Hardy’s Venom, an idea that would undoubtedly be something spectacular.

This is the Marvel theory (SPOILERS):

First you have to review the post-credits scene of Venom: There will be carnage (2021) where we see Tom hardy jumping to the Cinematographic Universe of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. But later, in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), he returns to his reality leaving a small part of the symbiote on that Earth. This could show the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man with the black suit of the symbiote, but that equation does not enter Tom hardy.

What does the future hold for these characters?

What Tom Hardy’s Venom He returns to his universe, yes he could face the Andrew Gafield’s Spider-Man. Since there are many references to this character in the trailer for Morbius that belongs to this universe with Venom, and where is also The Vulture by Michael Keaton and they may add to Kraven the hunter interpreted by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Also, remember that in a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home in which the three versions of Peter parker They talk about the rivals they have faced, Tom holland Y Tobey Maguire reveal their battles with aliens referring to Thanos Y Venom. Because Andrew Gafield’s Spider-Man He is upset as he is the only one who has had no rivals from outer space and says: “I want to fight an alien”. Your wish may be fulfilled.

So Spider-Man: No Way Home it may just be the start of many movies with different versions of Peter parker. So hopefully Marvel studios reveal your plans soon, while we can see the rest of deliveries on the Disney Plus streaming platform.