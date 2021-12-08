The movie Don’t Look Up is one of Netflix’s big bets to end the year 2021.

Without a doubt, one of the great claims of Don’t look up is its spectacular cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

The story of Don’t look up, focuses on two scientists who discover a meteorite with the potential to destroy the Earth that is heading directly towards our planet. So they will try to make humanity aware of the impending threat, but it seems that no one cares.

First criticisms:

It is a movie with all the right things to say about how the government, the media and corporations ignore the emerging disaster of climate change, but wrapped in some very heavy satire.

Don’t Look Above doesn’t hide exactly what filmmakers think about climate change deniers and social media distractions. And you repeatedly mitigate the impact of your satire by making decisions early, often, and loudly.

It could be the funniest movie of 2021. It’s also the most depressing, and that strange combination makes for a unique experience.

This star-studded and extremely provocative satire sometimes deviates from its course, partially undermining its admirable qualities with the breadth of its tone.

This outrageously funny feature conveys the urgency of his neurosis. But also his message while avoiding the dreaded nicknames “too early” and “too obvious.” It is absolutely successful.

Bolstered by a fantastic cast. The movie Don’t Look Up is bold, with sharp commentary, a sense of unease, and comedic beats that work to make a movie memorable.

Messy but also hard to look away. The longer it lasts, the more transparent a reflection of a depressingly hilarious real life existence becomes.

How can we check Don’t look up it leaves so many good and bad reviews, so the best thing is that each one sees it and judges for himself. The movie will come to Netflix on December 24, 2021.