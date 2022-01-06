The return of Andrew Garfield could be closer than we think and the actor has not denied his return as Spider-Man

Rumors about the possible return of Andrew Garfield What Spider-man they do not stop happening. Since it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home, the rumor mill about this possibility has not stopped at any time. And the latest reports directly told us that we might see it in Morbius and that’s why the movie had been delayed again.

But what is real in this? At the moment, nothing. But the disproportionate success of the film that has brought together all Peter parker films is causing a tidal wave in the offices of Sony Pictures. After all, money is money. And Sony is still a company, like all Hollywood studios. That’s what he commands, nothing more.

To top it off, as reported from Comic Book MovieAndrew Garfield has not denied his possible return as Spider-Man in the short term future. Talking with Josh horowitz In the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor did not say emphatically that he is going to permanently abandon the spider suit, thus opening the window to fulfill the dream of so many fans who wish for his return.

«I have not received the call«Replied the interpreter when Josh Horowitz asked him if he would re-adjust the Trepamuros meshes in the near future. Sony Pictures is therefore just one phone call away from starting a conversation that half the planet is longing for.

TAS 3 could be on the way

In fact, interest in Andrew Garfield’s return has soared to all-time highs since the premiere of No way home. Viewers have even created a social media movement requesting the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

The TAS trilogy never ended because of the famous “Sony Hack” and everything that happened in the studio during those years. However, now would be the right time to carry it out and end its well-deserved story once and for all.