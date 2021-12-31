There have been many different streamers on Twitch over the last decade, with the last couple of years dominated by xQc, which has the distinction of being the most viewed Twitch streamer of 2021. But while xQc was the best male Twitch streamer both in 2020 Like in 2021, the best female Twitch streamer changed this year. While Pokimane was the top Twitch streamer in 2020, Amouranth took the crown in 2021 and by a significant margin.

According to Stream Charts, Amouranth had a staggering 38.34 million hours viewed in 2021, which is equivalent to more than 4,000 years of time in a single year. This is impressive to say the least, as the second female streamer is Saddummy, at 20.8 million. The best Twitch streamer of 2020, Pokimane, came in third place in 2021 with 20.5 million hours viewed, which is not negligible either.

Amouranth was the top female Twitch streamer of 2021 despite her account being banned multiple times. Amouranth’s Twitch account was banned due to his suggestive ASMR broadcasts, and was then banned again later for an unknown reason. Amouranth’s account was reset after each suspension and it can be argued that the attention he received from the bans further fueled interest in his Twitch broadcasts.

Given that Amouranth is the top female streamer on the platform, it’s no wonder she has made a significant amount of money from Twitch. The Twitch data breaches earlier this year confirmed what many already assumed, that Amouranth has made millions of dollars from Twitch broadcasts, and that she is, in fact, one of the top earning content creators in the world. site.

Amouranth has been transparent with his fans about what he is doing with that money. Amouranth bought gas stations to help reduce his 2021 tax bill, as well as to earn passive income, in addition to having invested a significant amount of money in the stock market. In fact, Amouranth claims to have bought $ 1 million worth of Visa stock as a birthday present for herself earlier this month. Although Amouranth has been banned multiple times, as Twitch’s top female streamer it is highly unlikely that any ban will be permanent. It will be interesting to see if Amouranth is able to dream of more Twitch goals to help her become the best female Twitch streamer of 2022.