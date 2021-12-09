GTA Online is getting a huge expansion with Dr. Dre

Do you remember when a couple of weeks ago Dr. Dre said he was working on songs for Gta? Well, he was not really referring to the sixth installment of the saga, but to a massive expansion that will be coming soon to GTA Online, which will bring back a classic character from history.

Franklin Clinton, one of the three protagonists of the story of GTA V, will return in The Contract, a new expansion of Gta online that will be available next December 15. In fact, this expansion will pick up the events of GTA V, Well, Franklin is now in charge of a talent agency that only works with the elite society of The Saints.

“Franklin needs two things: a reliable partner and a huge, high-profile customer. Lamar Davis will make the connection, while you can be the partner to help Franklin take his business to the next level. DJ Pooh has been in contact with Franklin about a potential and exciting client: his close friend, Dr. Dre. “

You will be working together with Franklin to recover lost music from Dr dre and give it back. There will be new accessories and vehicles, including the Compact EMP Launcher and the Stun Gun, just like him Enus Jubilee and Dewbauchee Champion.

In the next few days we will surely be receiving more details about it, but in the meantime, a new in-game radio station is now available full of exclusive songs from the Dr. Dre.

Editor’s note: I would have loved to have expansions for the GTA V story, but sadly, that won’t happen anymore. I mean, we still have the theme for its enhanced version for new consoles, but I highly doubt that Rockstar is going to include additional content.

Source: Rockstar statement