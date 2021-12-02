“Juan Pablo de Botton, who is director of Nacional Financiera (Nafin), will go to the Undersecretariat of Expenditures, where Victoria Rodriguez Ceja is still going to the Bank of Mexico,” said the president in his morning press conference.

De Botton has a degree in Economics from the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE).

Before managing Nafin and Bancomext, he was general planning administrator of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

He was also coordinator of advisers in the Economic Planning Unit of the Public Treasury in the SHCP, and in managing clients of Corporate Banking in Citibanamex.