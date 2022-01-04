As in every beginning of the year, CES takes place in Las Vegas. The first technology fair of the year is here and it will leave us an infinity of news of different kinds. On this occasion, we have to talk about AMD who has talked about the Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt, the first processor with Microsoft Pluton technology.

The Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt will feature Microsoft Pluton technology

To introduce the new processor, AMD CEO Lisa Su has posted an image on Twitter holding what would be the next APU Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt. But, although this image shows what a Rembrandt chip looks like from the outside, no information about the internal characteristics has been shared. We will have to wait for CES to begin to know the news of the new family of AMD processors.

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech – hope you will join us for our # AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXw – Lisa Su (@LisaSu) January 3, 2022

The information has emerged from the CES innovation awards page, which is ready before the fair opens. It has unveiled the information on Rembrandt as it has officially declared some of the key features of the upcoming mobile APU. On the page you can read:

The new AMD Ryzen ™ 6000 Series processors are the first with built-in graphics performance fast enough for the most demanding gaming titles, thanks to new RDNA2 and DDR5 technologies, exciting AI audio processing and Microsoft Pluton processor features.

This confirms that Rembrandt yes it will have integrated graphics based on RDNA 2 and it is rumored that one of the high-end variants of RDNA 2 with integrated graphics will be called Radeon 680M.

Another interesting aspect of Rembrandt is that AMD’s next mobile APUs will be the first microprocessors to incorporate the Microsoft Pluton security processor launched in 2020. Back then, AMD had claimed that “Future Ryzen products” They would use Pluto and it looks like the feature will finally debut with Rembrandt.

The listing also confirms that Rembrandt is moving to DDR5 although it appears that desktop RDNA 2 APUs will not be announced today as the Innovation Awards page only says “AMD Ryzen ™ 6000 Series Mobile Processors”.