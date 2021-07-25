Online shopping has changed a lot in recent times. This time we want you to know an option that Amazon brings for you and that is beneficial for its users. We introduce you Amazon prime and for you to understand what it consists of, we will take care of explaining this program and the benefits that make subscribing worthwhile.

What are the advantages of having Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime, in addition to being a store that has shipments in a short period of time, this performs them for free to its registered users. But this happens when making the purchase of products labeled with the word “Prime”. Another great advantage is that by being subscribed they do not require a minimum purchase so that he sent it free.

Express shipping is a modality that Amazon Prime has in which your purchase arrives in a period of one to four days for free. Although it also has Prime Now in which your purchase is sent to you in a matter of hours for a specific cost.

What does an Amazon Prime subscription include?

The Amazon Prime program offers its users a series of benefits for the fact of being subscribed. Among them stands out Amazon Prime Video, which allows you to have access to a wide variety of series and movies with exclusive content, although you can also subscribe to Prime Video without having to hire Amazon Prime.

You can also listen to music, since you have access to a service similar to Spotify called Amazon Prime Music, a service that puts at your disposal more than two million songs of different musical genres.

If you are a lover of reading, Amazon Prime brings you Kindle Prime so you can read ebooks for free. In turn, you can be subscribed to Amazon Photos so that you have at your disposal a cloud with 5 GB of storage.

If what you need is to buy basic products for the home, being a Prime user you can access the catalog of Amazo pantry so you can take a look and buy products used on a regular basis in the home.

Being a user of Twitch.tv , you can choose the option to link it to the Amazon Prime account so that you can enjoy Twitch without getting ads and also receive various rewards.

How many devices does an Amazon Prime account allow to connect?

If you want to access your Amazon Prime account from another device there is no problem, since the program allows you to connect a maximum of 3 devices simultaneously at no additional cost.

What film genres are available on this platform?

The film genres that you can find on Amazon Prime Video are very varied, since there are channels for all audiences. In them you can find Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Horror, Romance, Science Fiction movies, and much more.

How much does the monthly subscription cost?

After the trial period is over, you can select the payment plan that suits you best. The monthly cost is 4.99 euros. If your subscription is annual, the cost is 36 euros.

What payment methods does this platform handle?

Amazon Prime accepts as a payment method; Visa, Amazon Store Card, Mastercard / Eurocard, Amazon Credit Builder, American Express, Visa, Mastercard or American Express prepaid cards, NYCE, among others.

How can I register for Amazon Prime?

By registering with Amazon Prime you can enjoy a trial period of one month. It should be noted that it is free and that you can enjoy all those benefits that people with a paid membership have. For the record a credit card is required.

From PC

You must enter the page of Amazon prime, select the option to start the trial period, then you will have to select your payment method and follow the steps such as entering the card number, your data, etc. You have to clarify that to enter Amazon Prime, you must log in with your Amazon account ordinary.

From mobile

First install the Amazon app on your mobile, then enter the app with your Amazon account. When you are in the application, put in the search engine “Prime”, click on “Amazon Prime”, select the option “Try Prime for 30 days- FREE“, then select a payment method so that you can join the service.