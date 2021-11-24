Alpine A110 2022, the French sports car launches new features and a more radical version

The new range of the Alpine A110 2022 arrives The French sports car has undergone some suggestive changes that have just been revealed in the form of three versions: those of the Alpine A110, Alpine A110 S and the more radical Alpine A110 GT. Innovative details inside and out, accompanied by a sportier set-up.

A few months ago more than one manager would have been charged Alpine A110 after comparing the time it accumulates on the market, four years, and the units produced by the French sports car. However, the new managers have hoped to achieve increased sales, with more than 1,500 orders at the end of the first six months of the year. Just enough to deserve a facelift and boost these figures.

After seeing some slightly camouflaged prototypes rolling in Germany at the end of last summer, the forecasts have been fulfilled. Very secretly, the Alpines have been working on the Alpine A110 2022 range that has just been unveiled. The “Berlinette” is now marketed in three versions, adding one more to the current range, so the offer is configured with the base model, a sports version and a more radical option.

The new Alpine A110, Alpine A110 GT and Alpine A110 S arrive

All three with the same essence, but standing out separately, well the new A110 S does so with a fixed rear spoiler that is made entirely of carbon fiber in sight, also adding other aerodynamic components such as the integral fairing of the underbody. The Gauls have also benefited from a revision of the gasoline engine 1.8 TCe, which has gained a little extra power reaching 308 hp and the engine torque has been increased to 340 Nm, offering performance more in line with its status, and that you can detailed below.

It is distinguished from other versions by its more aggressive configuration, starting from the sports chassis with new stiffer springs and a 4-millimeter lowered suspension, until it has a high-performance Brembo brake system with orange painted calipers. An elegant contrast to the glossy black painted 18-inch alloy wheels, in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, measuring 215/40 R18 at the front and 245/40 R18 at the rear. In addition, a new two-tone paint is offered for the exterior, with the roof in gloss black, highlighting the new exterior color “Fire Orange”.

Inside, the atmosphere is also different and more radical, thanks to the adjustable Sabelt Sport seats mounted on two visible rails, and upholstered in a combination of microfiber and black leather with orange stitching, orange seat belts, and that can be racing harnesses.

The new A110 GT It is characterized by offering a sporty and more elegant image, with special flashes in gray on the rear badge and on the door sills, distinguished by the blue calipers of the Brembo brake system and the 18-inch black painted alloy wheels. Inside, the seats are “Comfort”, upholstered in black or brown leather with blue stitching. In this model, the equipment stands out for the parking assistant “Park Assist” with rear view camera.

The revised Alpine A110 keeps its genes intact, with the Brembo brake kit featuring Carbon black painted calipers peeking out from behind the 17-inch alloy wheels. The tires are also Pilot Sport 4, measuring 205/45 R17 at the front and 235/45 R17 at the rear. Inside, it comes as a base model, with adjustable sports seats trimmed in black leather and gray stitching. The 1.8 TCe gasoline engine offers the most basic level, with the following features, although there is a differentiating detail, and that is that this version is the only one that does not have a sports exhaust.

Data sheet A110 A110 GT A110 S Power 252 hp 300 hp 308 hp Maximum torque 320 Nm 340 Nm 340 Nm Transmission Aut. 7V Aut. 7V Aut. 7V Traction Rear Rear Rear Acceleration 0-100 km / h 4.5 s 4.2 s 4.2 d Maximum speed ND 260 km / h 275 km / h Average consumption (l / 100 km) ND ND ND CO2 emissions (g / km) ND ND ND

Figures homologated according to the WLTP cycle for the three versions of the Alpine A110

All three share a new multimedia platform based on Android Auto technology. The infotainment system has a 7-inch touch screen, and with a configurable interface, “Apple CarPlay” and “Android Auto” connectivity functions, and a WiFi Internet module that will allow you to receive wireless updates.

The system may also have the “Alpine Telemetrics” menu, standard on the A110 S and optional on the rest, which shows specific and more specific details of the competition with bar graphs showing turbo pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, steering wheel angle and acceleration.