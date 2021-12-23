Almost 50 thousand CoD accounts suspended in one day

Activision long ago announced the use of Ricochet, a new anti-cheat system, to Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Warzone. Now, it was recently revealed that This technology was able to detect and suspend the account of almost 50 thousand people in a single day.

According to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, last Tuesday, December 21, 48 thousand accounts were suspended between Vanguard Y Warzone, this after detecting the use of a cheat in the games. This shows, once again, the commitment that developers have to offer the necessary support to create a community that plays according to the established rules.

For those who do not know, Ricochet is a tool that operates at the kernel level, which means that it has more privileges on the computer than traditional anti-cheat systems. It relies on machine learning algorithms to identify suspicious behavior trends, is able to access all system resources while it is running and monitors and reports applications that try to interact with the game.

This victory does not mean that Activision is stopping in its task of offering a more balanced game. Quite the opposite. The company will continue to use Ricochet to catch all cheaters, suspend your accounts, and make it clear that Vanguard Y Warzone They will not tolerate this type of behavior.

In related topics, Krampus has been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone. Similarly, severe problems have been reported with various games in the series.

Via: Call of Duty