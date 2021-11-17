In the dental and oral care industry it is very rare to have adverse reactions to the tools or medications used for treatments, but as there are exceptions in every rule, there are certain people who have negative reactions to dental procedures, that is why it is It is essential that the health professional is in charge of verifying with the patient what problems or allergies they have previously presented.

Communication will always be the key to success in regards to good medical and dental service, question parameters must be established to determine what is the next step with each patient, depending on the answers obtained.

Possible allergies in dental procedures

It is no secret that a number of substances and elements are used in dental processes that can cause allergies in patients, here are the most common:

Latex: This type of elements has generated allergies in many other types of treatments, not only dental, so it is advisable to work with alterative materials for the use of gloves, masks, prophylaxis cups, rubber dams, among others.

The most common reaction in dental procedures with regard to the use of latex usually appears immediately and presents in the form of urticaria, rhinitis, angioedema, asthmatic attack or anaphylactic shock.

Metals: It is a type of allergy that has occurred in past years and is directly associated with the nickel in jewelry, but there are a number of everyday items that contain the same ingredient, such as coins, zippers and even jewelry. electronics devices.

The most common reaction is an allergic contact dermatitis, which can present itself as an itchy rash that appears when the skin touches a generally harmless substance.

This is why the use of stainless steel materials is recommended, such as the implementation of zirconia dental crowns and ceramic orthodontics in dental procedures.

Anesthesia: This is an allergy that occurs more commonly than is believed, that is why health professionals must have a variety of local anesthesia to perform dental procedures, although the most frequent are articaine and lidocaine, there are other types of varieties such as procaine ,dracaine and tetracaine.

The most common reaction is dermatitis, but it can lead to more serious complications such as anaphylaxis, which makes normal breathing difficult.

In addition, there may be itching, redness, irritation of the affected tissue, swelling of the face or lips or tongue.

This is why it is very important to always ask the patient what kind of reactions he has presented in the past so as not to make a mistake that could affect the patient’s health and the reputation of the business.