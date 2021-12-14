As was the case in the Black Friday season, Amazon is once again offering a great discount on one of its flagship products. On the occasion of the Christmas festivities, we can get the Fire TV Stick in any of its versions with a great discount.

Amazon makes the Fire TV Stick available to the public with a 40% discount, being able to get them at an unbeatable price. The discount is available in all its versions; Fire TV Stick standard, Lite, 4K and 4K Max.

40% discount on all Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Thus, prices are at 22.99 euros for the Fire TV Stick, 18.99 euros for the Fire TV Stick Lite, 33.99 euros for the Fire TV Stick 4K version and 38.99 euros for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Fire TV Stick:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control (includes TV controls), HD streaming device

Fire TV Stick Lite:

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa voice control | Lite (without TV controls), HD streaming

Fire TV Stick 4K:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice control (includes controls for TV)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max:

Introducing the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice control (includes controls for the TV)

As you surely know, the Fire TV Stick are a perfect product to transform your television into a Smart TV, being able to play streaming content, download apps, and send content from mobile devices, among many other functions.

Amazon offers its Fire TV Stick in four versions, each with a number of features. If you have doubts about which one to choose, we recently brought you an article revealing all their differences. What is clear as a starting point is, know what resolution the television to which we are going to incorporate this device has, since based on this we will choose between the standard / Lite version, or those that offer 4K support.

Another difference between its different versions is the functions on your remote control, compatible codecs, and better technical specifications when it comes to processor and memory, as is the case with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which we were able to analyze recently.

This special offer ends next December 26, that is, the Sunday after Christmas Day. If you were planning to get any of these devices as a Christmas gift, now is the time.