With the arrival of the cold, one of the simplest and fastest options to make our houses very warm at the ideal temperature recommended by science are portable electric heaters, and especially if they have advanced functionalities such as the model just presented Smartmi, company belonging to Xiaomi ecosystem.

Its about Smart Convector Heater 1S, a portable heating equipment that they claim has certain “intelligence touches” thanks to which it is capable of automatically adjust power to maintain the specified room temperature more efficiently.









Smartmi Smart Convector Heater 1S, technical characteristics

Smartmi Smart Convector Heater 1S Kind of team: Electric convection radiator Power: 2,200 watts Equivalent radiant surface: 4,600m² Dimensions: 684 x ​​459 x 202mm Weight: 5.8kg Special functions: Control from mobiles, humidity and temperature sensors, timer, protection against overheating, child lock. Thermostat: Between 16ºC and 32ºC Price: € 139.90

Smartmi Convector Heater 1S

We are faced with a convection heater with the surname of “intelligent” that has dimensions of 684 x ​​459 x 202mm and a weight of 5.8kg, being designed for conventional rooms of up to about 50 m2, according to the manufacturer, and that can be used without problems in kitchens and bathrooms thanks to its IPX4 certification which makes it resistant to splashing water.





With an external appearance reminiscent of classic radiators but with a flat surface, it comes with an integrated carrying handle so that we can move it more easily around the house and works without fans to offer completely silent use. Inside we find 72 aluminum sheets that achieve a equivalent total radiant area of ​​4,600m² on an electrical power of up to 2,200 watts.

But the most interesting thing about this specific model is its connection and control from mobiles. Specifically, the equipment can be operated from the mi-Home app compatible with iOS and Android or directly from the touch display with three levels of brightness built into one of the sides.

We can thus set the target temperature between the 16ºC and 32ºC, including temperature and humidity sensors that promise smarter power consumption by automatically adjusting when it reaches the set value. Also has timer and child lock.





It also has a sensor overheating protection that automatically disconnects it in case of exceeding a temperature of 95ºC and fall protection that disconnects it in case of exceeding an inclination of 45º.

Price and availability

The Smartmi Smart Convector Heater 1S is available on the official website of the brand with a regular price of 139.90 euros, but between November 8 and 14, coinciding with Smartmi Singles Week, it can be purchased for 99 euros.

More information | Smartmi