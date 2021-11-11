Now that the 5G has become an urgent need for both users and manufacturers (and, above all, marketing departments), the TCL 20 R, arrives in stores as an option of low cost that can take advantage of the new telecommunications standard.

The size of the files of applications and movies is greater than ever and hosting everything on the mobile may not be the most optimal. For this reason, this smartphone is designed for streaming multimedia consumption, making video calls and, ultimately, working with perfect, high-definition audio and video, thanks to 5G connectivity in both SA and NSA 5G.

But connectivity is not the only thing that catches our attention about the TCL 20 R 5G

Everything mobile offers

We are facing a discreet mid-range, without many frills, designed to offer a good browsing experience. You can not ask for a performance at the height of the top of the range, a camera “top” or other characteristics more typical of smartphones of almost 100 euros. What is asked of you is that you offer what is necessary for day to day, beyond your 5G network support.

Good screen

We like to stumble upon smooth, immersive refresh rate displays like the one present on the cheap mobile by TCL. In this case we have a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate that enables every touch, scroll and slide on the mobile screen to be uninterrupted and effortless, providing an ultra-smooth visual experience.

Users can also choose Adaptive Refresh Rate for power saving benefits, where the 90Hz refresh rate is only enabled in select scenarios and is reduced when viewing images or other activities that do not require it.

This panel of more than 6.5 inches also highlights a high screen-to-body ratio of 90% that allows us to forget about the frames. With a maximum brightness of 500 nits, the screen also features NXTVISION technology that provides image and video enhancement, low blue light protection, reading, and eye comfort modes.

Adjusted performance

At the head of the equipment hardware we have a MediaTek Dimensity 700 offering a good balance between performance and efficiency, with enough power to slide and scroll smoothly throughout the day through menus, but not to play the most resource-demanding titles on Android

It also guarantees maximum battery life thanks to the chipset’s 7nm processor, which promises 28% more power efficiency than an equivalent 8nm processor.

Improvable battery

It is assumed that, according to the manufacturer, we have an autonomy that will last all day thanks to the use of a 4,500 mAh cell, which offers 10 hours of video, 34 hours of talk time and 210 hours of audio playback.

We really expected something more here because in this price range 5,000 mAh batteries have already been established as a standard. In the same way, we miss some power to charge the mobile at a higher speed than normal.

Interesting extras

On the back of the phone we have a capable 13MP triple camera, which captures images with great quality thanks to its intelligence functions. AI Auto-Enhancement ensures scenes are optimized with nuances, while the dedicated 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens add versatility for everything from portraits with the background out of focus to detailed close-up photography.

It is also appreciated that, despite the fact that there is a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear, we can access the information of the device through the face unlock.

It is one of the few mobiles that we can find in the Spanish market recommended by Android Enterprise. This validation helps both businesses and individuals know that the TCL 20 R 5G is committed to meeting Google’s stringent business requirements through regular and timely Android security patches and guaranteed major updates.

The smartphone works with Android 11 with TCL’s own interface on top. It is one of the first mobiles of the firm that will be updated to the next version of Google’s operating system.

Mobile versions and price

The TCL 20 R 5G is available in several European markets, such as Spain, starting from a price of € 179 for the 64GB version and € 199 for the 128GB. Either one has 4 GB of RAM memory and compatibility with MicroSd cards of up to 1 TB to be able to host all the content we want on the smartphone.

If you choose to buy it, you have the opportunity to take it in two attractive colors: granite gray and lazurite blue.