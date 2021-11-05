We compare the differences between the ‘Home’ and ‘Pro’ editions of the new Windows 11, which one suits you best?

As you probably already know, a few weeks ago the new Windows 11 was officially launched by Microsoft, an operating system that incorporates a multitude of interesting functions as well as a renewed design. Most of the users have considered installing it on their computers, but when it comes to doing so, the truth is that there are some crucial questions, including how to choose between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro for each user.

With the arrival of Windows 10, there was a simplification in the available editions, being able to choose only between the ‘Home’ and ‘Pro’ versions for the vast majority of users. And, in the case of Windows 11, the exact same thing happens: there are many who will have to choose between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro despite not knowing exactly the differences between editions.

How to return to Windows 10 after installing Windows 11 on a PC

All the differences between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro

As we mentioned, despite the great price difference, the truth is that the vast majority of home users and students will have more than enough with Windows 11 Home. For this same reason, computers that incorporate this new operating system as standard and are not intended for professional or business use usually include the most basic edition of the operating system.

However, it should also be noted that the difference in the prices of both versions has to be noticed in something. For this very reason, Depending on what you want your computer for and whether it is for your use as an individual or for use in a company, Windows 11 Pro may be more suitable for you than Windows 11 Home.

For this same reason, it is important that you know all the differences between the versions of Windows 11. The biggest differentiation is the support for BitLocker disk encryption, as well as the tools focused on business environments. Nevertheless, these are all the differences between the editions home and Pro of the new Microsoft operating system:

Function Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Device encryption with BitLocker – Available Standard device encryption Available Available Find my device Available Available Firewall and network protection Available Available Internet protection Available Available Parental control and protection Available Available Safe boot Available Available Windows Hello Available Available Windows Information Protection (WIP) – Available Windows security Available Available Assigned access – Available Dynamic provisioning – Available Enterprise State Roaming (Azure) – Available Group policy – Available Full screen settings – Available Microsoft Store for Business – Available Mobile device management – Available Active Directory support – Available Azure Active Directory support – Available Windows Update for Business – Available

This is how Android applications work in Windows 11

Which version is more suitable for me in view of the differences?

As they are placed in the table, it seems that Windows 11 Pro offers many more advantages over the edition home Windows 11. This makes many choose this option to seem more complete. Nevertheless, Much of the features offered by Microsoft’s new operating system are available in both editions.

In fact, beyond BitLocker encryption which, since its arrival, has always been offered in the most premium Windows, the truth is that the rest of the functionalities offered by the version Pro and that are not available in the edition home they are not usually used by standard users in their day to day. This basically happens because Windows 11 Pro has been designed for businesses and advanced users who need the best of the operating system.

In fact, if you check the table of differences between the two versions of Windows 11, you will be able to realize that virtually all changes are focused on the professional sector, and not on home users of the operating system.

Windows 10 keeps getting updated despite the Windows 11 release – a new version will be coming soon

BitLocker is the big difference between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro for the vast majority of users

If you are a standard user of the operating system, and you do not intend to use your computer for a business sector, it is very likely that Windows 11 Home is more than enough for you. It is recommended that you review all the functions in case you find something that may be useful for you, but In the vast majority of cases, doubts between one version and another are generated by the possibility of encrypting devices using BitLocker, a feature that is only available in Windows 11 Pro.

This feature works exactly the same as in Windows 10 and earlier versions of the operating system, and broadly allows store data on the computer’s hard drive in a much more secure way, as well as on external drives What pendrives or other types of devices.

Optionally, With Windows 11 Pro you will have the possibility to encrypt any storage unit with a key, which can be stored in different places. Without this key, it is not possible to access the information on the unit, in such a way that the documents, files and data will never be able to fall into someone else’s hands, even if it is the computer’s own hard drive.

What is Windows BitLocker and how to activate it

So do I buy Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro?

It is important that values ​​in both cases the edition that is more worthwhile for you based on the difference table. However, in the vast majority of cases Windows 11 Home will be more than sufficient, and the difference in prices is quite an important factor. While they may get affordable licenses from stores like AmazonIn many cases, prices vary a lot between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro, as happens in stores such as PCComponentes or the Microsoft website.

Buy in PCComponentes: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Buy in PCComponentes: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Related topics: Windows

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Urban Tecno receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @urbantecno Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @Urban Tecno Join

Follow us on Facebook urbantecno Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe