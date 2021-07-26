Turn on your Mac and install these applications right now

We started talking about Magnet, a tool available in the App Store and that despite being paid, does not have a very high price and it can be very helpful to have it. What it allows is better organize open windows on Mac that are open, even creating keyboard shortcuts that facilitate this. If you work with several applications open simultaneously, it will be great for you and if your Mac has a large screen on top of it, all the better.

Clean My Mac is another essential application, since it has a multitude of functions that make your Mac works much better. From cleaning junk files, freeing up RAM or disk space, to finding possible malware that is infecting your computer. It also has a very interesting function such as completely eliminating applications without leaving a trace of them, thereby optimizing the space of the device.

We can also find dozens of messaging apps on Mac And it is that if you want to be productive with the computer, it will be essential that you download yours. Telegram, WhatsApp Desktop, Slack … There are many that you can find and most of them downloadable even from the Mac App Store itself.

And if you come from Windows, you probably miss the Office suite, which by the way is also available on macOS. However the options free of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers They are the Apple equivalents for Word, Powerpoint, and Excel. They offer equally powerful tools and the good thing about them is that they can be exported to various formats, and can also be transformed into Office documents. They are not installed as standard, so you will have to look for them in the App Store.

Photoscape is an application of photo editing very little known and yet offers very powerful functions even in its free version. It can be downloaded from the App Store and offers the possibility to edit a multitude of photo parameters, add effects, cut them, work with several layers, create collages … If you are not a Photoshop professional and the like, this should not be missing on your Mac .

Bonus: what you need if you have an Apple Silicon

With the arrival of Macs with an M1 chip, many applications have had to adapt to the ARM architecture of these Apple chips. There is already a huge list of apps that already work natively in them, while others work through the Rosetta 2 code translator and having a few that still do not work either way. And how can you know what those applications are? Well, there is a web page that allows you to see in real time which applications already work on these computers and how they do it, even with a search engine. It has been created altruistically by the developer Abdullah Diaa and you can access it by pressing here.