The success of Mercadona, a supermarket chain created by Juan Roig, is unstoppable, more and more are the products that it offers with its own brand, Hacendado.

First it was the hazelnut cream recreating the flavor of Kinder Bueno to perfection and now it is the turn of the caramel-flavored coulant, with a price of two euros for a pack of two units.

We are going to nutritionally analyze what this coulant contains and to what extent we can incorporate it into our diet.

Nutritional information

Per 100 grams Energetic value 402 calories Fats 18.5 grams Of which saturates 11.9 grams Carbohydrates 54.1 grams of which sugars 40.4 grams fiber 0.5 grams protein 4.4 grams Salt 0.31 grams

It was to be expected that it was not a healthy product, which should not be part of our diet on a regular basis, eating it only on special occasions.

First of all, we have too high an energy value for a dessert, adding the high amount of saturated fat it contains. Putting all this together, a large percentage of carbohydrates are derived from sugar.

In addition to It contains practically no fiber or protein necessary for our body. In short, this dessert is mainly made up of saturated fats and sugars.

Caramel flavored coulant ingredients





The ingredients of the caramel-flavored coulant released by the Mercadona supermarket chain are as follows.

Sugary egg (eggs, sugar), salted butter caramel 27% (glucose syrup, fructose, sugar, cream, sweetened condensed milk, butter, water, salted butter, Guérande salt, stabilizer: pectin), wheat flour, margarine (vegetable oils and fats (coconut, sunflower), emulsifying water: mono and diglycerides of fatty acids; acidulant: citric acid), butter, cassonade (sugar, sugar syrup), burnt sugar.

First of all, comment that such a long list usually indicates that it is a highly processed product, although it is true that it does not contain the preservatives that are usually used in some ultra-processed products.

But, even so we find a product that is very unhealthy, where the vast majority of the ingredients they are sugars and derivatives, butters, margarines, oils and fats that if consumed in high quantities can contribute to obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and diseases of cardiovascular origin.

