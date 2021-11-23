The new Porsche Taycan GTS already has prices in Spain. Everything is ready for the commercial launch of the long-awaited version of Porsche’s electric car that homologates more than 500 kilometers of autonomy. In addition to the saloon-like body, it will also be marketed in the most practical and familiar variant, the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

Porsche has taken advantage of the global showcase that has been the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021 to present in society a highly anticipated version of its successful electric car. The new Porsche Taycan GTS has burst onto the scene boasting of having a range of more than 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The new Taycan GTS already has prices in Spain and it is ready to experience its commercial launch as well as landing in dealerships. In addition to the saloon-type body, it will also be offered in the most practical and familiar variant. The new Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo has also been introduced. Both models will hit our market in spring 2022.

The autonomy of the new Porsche Taycan GTS

We are before the first Taycan to overcome the barrier of 500 kilometers of autonomy. Specifically, and under the WLTP homologation cycle, it declares up to 540 km autonomy

on a single charge. In addition, the GTS version is the premiere of the third body variant in the range, the aforementioned Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. A model that emanates directly from the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo but lacks the characteristics of a “crossover” vehicle.

Porsche places particular emphasis on the fact that the new Taycan GTS is positioned as the most versatile model in the range. Develops a power of 400 k W (598 hp) with overboost when using the Launch Control function. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds and the maximum speed is 250 km / h.

At the aesthetic level the GTS models look various distinctive features. There are numerous details finished in a dark or black tone, such as the front apron or the base of the exterior mirrors and the window frame. The interior features the black Race-Tex fabric upholstery and the brushed aluminum pack with an anodized black finish. In addition, among the optional equipment there is a new panoramic roof with sunlight control. It is divided into nine segments that can be individually adjusted.

The Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo has also been presented in society

The adaptive air suspension includes the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping system specifically tailored to the set-up of the GTS models. The sound of the Porsche Electric Sport Sound has also been modified to enhance its sporty character.

Prices of the Porsche Taycan GTS in Spain

Version PVP Taycan GTS € 135,264 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo € 136,232

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The two models will land at Porsche’s European dealerships in spring 2022. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer has also noted that new mechanical options will be added for the Taycan Sport Turismo later on.