The technological giant Xiaomi entered the big door in the automotive industry to be a benchmark in electric mobility. The company will start up a factory with the capacity to produce 300,000 electric cars annually. Some facilities that will be located in Beijing (China).

Months ago Xiaomi, one of the Chinese technology giants, officially announced its intention to enter the automotive industry in style. The objective? Become a 100% electric vehicle manufacturer. A news that generated a lot of excitement. And we must bear in mind that we are facing the second largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world.

Xiaomi has established a division dedicated exclusively to electric cars. A section that will be endowed with approximately 8,500 million euros for the next decade. Through this huge amount of money, in addition to becoming a producer of electric cars, it will also seek to consolidate itself as a benchmark for sustainable mobility inside and outside the Asian Giant.

Xiaomi, the tech giant, wants to be a benchmark in electric mobility

Xiaomi’s new electric car factory in China



Over the last few months, various information has been speculated and leaked about what will be the next steps that Xiaomi will take. Now, new information allows shedding some light on the various doubts and issues on the table. And more specifically about the new factory to be commissioned. A factory that will be located, logically, in China.

A good part of the previously mentioned investment will be destined to launch a electric vehicle production center in Beijing. A factory that will have the capacity to produce up to 300,000 cars annually. A really important figure for a new car manufacturer.

The Xiaomi EV headquarters will also be located in the same place where the new factory will be built. And if everything goes according to what is established, it will be in a position to start the activity at some point in the year 2024. Something that was already discussed in the middle of last October. At the helm of Xiaomi EV will be Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi. The new division already has a team of 300 employees.

Xiaomi will be able to manufacture up to 300,000 electric cars in China

Autonomous driving will be key in Xiaomi electric cars



An important part of the current Xiaomi EV workforce has been incorporated into the autonomous driving area. And, in addition to connectivity, Xiaomi is also betting, and very strongly, on autonomous driving technologies. Last August, Xiaomi was made for about 70 million euros with Deepmotion Tech, a company specialized in autonomous driving.