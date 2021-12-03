All about the December Bridge: DGT operation, advice and precautions

The six public holidays of the 2021 Constitution Bridge will collect more than eight million trips in which the DGT will initiate a special device. We as drivers must also pay special attention.

This Friday, December 3, the special operation of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) begins on the occasion of the December Bridge, Constitution Bridge or Immaculate Bridge.

The truth is that it is one of the busiest holiday sections of the year and the DGT foresees more than eight million trips from today until Wednesday, December 8. With the aim of minimizing risks and managing traffic in the most efficient way possible, this organization has presented the following action plan:

Friday, December 3

In the early afternoon, vehicle movements will occur due to the beginning of the festive period, which will cause intensities, which may cause circulation problems in the OUT direction of large urban centers and also in the main communication routes to the tourist areas, from second residence, rest and mountains, these being accentuated as the afternoon progresses to place them in the destination areas late in the evening.

The cold is already intense in many parts of Spain and we can find all kinds of conditions: sun, rain, cold, snow, hail, fog, ice …

For this reason, on this day, traffic management and regulation measures will be installed during the afternoon and evening to facilitate the departure from large urban centers. The unfavorable time slot for this day will be from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m..

Saturday December 4

The access roads to mountain areas with snow for the practice of winter sports will be especially problematic. On this day, during the morning, traffic management and regulation measures will be installed to encourage the exit of vehicles from large urban centers.

The unfavorable time slot for this day will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday December 5

The General Directorate of Traffic points out that in the morning traffic intensities in the OUT direction of large urban centers can be observed, on short routes to leisure and recreation areas, as well as to commercial areas close to them, producing their return during the evening-night.

The access roads to mountain areas with snow for the practice of winter sports will be especially problematic.

Monday December 6

In the afternoon, the first RETURN of this Special Traffic Operation “Constitución – Inmaculada – 2021” will begin, since the next day is a working day within this holiday period.

For this reason, the return on this day will be of less intensity of circulation than that expected for next Wednesday, December 8. The unfavorable time slot for this day will be from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday December 7

Throughout the day there will be the usual movements of entry and exit to large urban centers because it is a working day. In the afternoon, movements will be generated in the OUT direction of the large urban centers as the next day is a national holiday.

Wednesday December 8

In the early afternoon the RETURN will begin, presenting problems of circulation in the main roads of communication that channel all the return movement, as well as in the access roads to mountain areas for the practice of winter sports, standing out due to its intensity the network of general interest, highways and highways, for later in the evening, these problems are transferred to the accesses of the large urban centers.

On this day, traffic management and regulation measures will be installed to facilitate entry to large urban centers. The unfavorable time slot for this day will be from 3:00 pm to midnight.

Prevention and driving tips for the December Bridge

As the DGT, Autumn is the most delicate period of the year in terms of unforeseen meteorological conditions, as it is an irregular season and difficult to predict.

In this final phase prior to the beginning of winter, the cold is already intense in many parts of Spain and we can find all kinds of conditions: sun, rain, cold, snow, hail, fog, ice… That is why it is more important than ever to be well prepared.

Prevention

Through vehicle set-up and good trip planning:

Review the levels of different vehicle fluids.

Check the good general mechanical condition of the car (brakes, steering, etc).

Check the good functioning of the windscreen wipers.

Check the correct operation of the lighting.

Clean the vehicle, especially the headlights and windows.

Check the condition and pressure of the tires, including the depth of the tread (at least 1.6 mm).

Bring a spare tire or a puncture repair kit, a reflective vest and two triangles or a V-16 light beacon.

Consult the route, places of rest and refueling / recharging, as well as state of the roads and Weather forecast.

Driving in a traffic jam

Whenever we travel on a bank holiday or vacation, we may run into a traffic jam. In these types of situations it is important to:

Maintain safe distances between vehicles.

Don’t set goals, times, or distances. Warn at the destination of a possible delay due to the state of the caravan traffic.

When crossing urban centers, pay attention to the presence of vulnerable users (children, pedestrians, cyclists, etc.) and remember that the maximum speed to travel through them is 50 km / h.

If you need to stop, pull the vehicle completely off the road onto the shoulder, and off the road if possible.

Adapt your speed to that of the traffic around you, forget that signage allows you to circulate at higher levels.

Beware of braking and holding when traffic is heavy.

Driving in fog

To travel safely in foggy conditions, where visibility is poor, you should consider the following:

Turn on the low beam and fog lights.

Adapt speed and safety distance with the vehicle in front according to visibility.

Do not closely follow another vehicle; keep an eye on the brake light on the front vehicle.

Do not brake abruptly and avoid overtaking.

In the event of any incident on the road, immediately turn on the emergency flashers, headlights and fog lights.

When the fog is very dense, take the road markings on the right of the road as a reference.

On the motorway and highway always circulate in the right lane.

Pay special attention to two-wheelers and pedestrians as they are less visible in fog.

Driving in the rain

The grip is very low in these circumstances and the visibility will not be ideal either. Therefore, it is advisable to:

Turn on the low beams to be seen better.

Direct the interior heating of the vehicle towards the windows to combat the mist and clean them with a dry cloth.

Periodically check the effectiveness of the brakes, tapping them gently to dry the moisture from the pads.

Do not brake sharply to avoid skidding and hydroplaning.

The braking distance is greater in the rain, so we will increase the safety distance with the vehicle in front.

Driving on snow or ice

In this case, adherence is minimal and it may be necessary to use snow chains or winter tires. What’s more:

Turn on the low beam and fog lights.

Adapt the speed and safety distance with the vehicle in front according to the grip.

Do not brake abruptly and avoid overtaking.

In the event of any incident on the road, immediately turn on the emergency flashers, headlights and fog lights.

On the motorway and highway always circulate in the right lane.

Pay special attention to two-wheelers and pedestrians as they are less visible in fog.

Bring approved snow chains in case they are necessary.

Be extremely careful with the first flakes, which make the asphalt more slippery and the situation worsens as a thicker layer is created.

Snow can hide signs and road markings, also reducing visibility and even causing dizziness in certain people.

Take advantage of the rolling of the preceding vehicles, being extremely smooth in all maneuvers (turns, acceleration, braking) and trying to circulate in the highest gear possible in relation to our speed.

Driving in the wind

Wind gusts can be very strong and sudden, so it is important to:

Know how to recognize the direction and strength of the wind.

Slow down and hold the steering wheel tightly to avoid dangerous deviations from the vehicle.

When overtaking, crossing with other vehicles, exiting tunnels and, in general, poorly protected places on the road, “wind blows” can be caused, so attention must be paid to these situations to avoid loss of direction and overturning.

Driving at night

Although the traffic is usually less intense, there are additional problems that we must pay attention to:

Reduce speed up to 20% with respect to the permitted speed, since when driving with low beams the area illuminated by the headlights may be much less than the stopping distance.

Use low beams when crossing another vehicle. If you are dazzled, use the line to the right of the road as a guide.

If you need to stop on the road, look for a straight section with visibility, putting turn signals and warning triangles. Exercise caution when getting out of the vehicle, as well as prevent rear passengers from getting out of the vehicle through the left door, doing so through the right door.

Carry the vehicle ventilated, directing the air outlet from the interior of the vehicle towards the body and arms, never the eyes.

Listening to the radio or music if it helps us fight drowsiness.

Pay close attention to rainy nights, as mud and splattered dust quickly accumulate on the vehicle’s headlights and turn signals, reducing visibility by up to 50%. Stop for cleaning if necessary.

Stopping every two hours or whenever fatigue or drowsiness is observed, doing breathing exercises or walking to regain the necessary ability to drive.

As a complement to all the aforementioned, the General Directorate of Traffic launches 780 fixed radars, 92 section and 545 mobile, in addition to 13 helicopters, 39 drones and 216 control cameras of mobile and seat belt.