The US firm has confirmed a new delay for its long-awaited pick-up, the Tesla Cybertruck, which will not begin production until 2022. In the same way, the launch of the Tesla Semi, the brand’s heavy-duty electric truck, has also to be delayed again.

Larger Tesla products are going to be delayed, so the expected arrival date of the expected Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi is going to be further away than anticipated. despite the fact that some of them have been delayed several times in recent years. The American company has confirmed in recent days that the production of both models will suffer a new delay, which adds to the several that the truck has suffered since it was officially presented in 2017.

In principle, what will be Tesla’s first full-size pick-up and future rival of models such as the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, was due to hit the market by the end of this year, coinciding with the start of operations of the plant where it will be assembled, the new Tesla factory in Austin, Texas. However, this plant still under construction will debut with a very different model, the Tesla Model Y, as confirmed by the company in a recent communication to its investors.

Tesla’s first truck will also come later.

Although the truth is that several Tesla officials have been consulted in recent months about the arrival of the Cybertruck and your answers have always been somewhat vague, so this delay is not surprising, as it may have been planned some time ago, although the company has not officially modified the model’s launch calendar since 2019.

Tesla Semi

At the beginning of the week, the delay in the start of production of the Tesla Semi was also announced, the company’s electric tractor unit that was presented no less than in 2017 and that in theory it should already be in production to revolutionize the transport industry, in the company’s own words. Although this has been delayed again and we can already find other electric trucks on the market, so we do not believe that its impact is as important as the brand predicted at first.

Tesla’s first electric truck has been delayed until 2022, a date not very specific but that coincides with that of the Cybertruck, a model with which it will share space in the brand’s new plant in Texas. So it is very likely that this delay is related to that of the pick-up and surely due to needs related to the factory itself and its implementation.