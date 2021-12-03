One of the most dramatic news in cinema in 2021 has nothing to do with a fictitious event, unfortunately. Although everything that happened with Alec Baldwin and a projectile that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins seems more like a film than a true story. Hutchins died on October 21 and since then different readings about the accident have been uncovered. In that sense, there are news, since Baldwin offered new statements.

The actor has stated to ABC News, as part of a more extensive program: “I didn’t pull the trigger”. To this comment he added: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never. (…) Someone put a real bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property”. In this way, there are still more doubts than certainties in relation to the case.

During the interview with ABC News, Alec Baldwin clearly recognizes that this has been the worst thing that has happened to him in his life. Regarding Hutchins, he commented: “I think about what I could have done. He was someone loved and loved by all his co-workers. Even now I find it hard to believe what happened. It doesn’t seem real to me. “

What happened to Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins?

During the filming of Rust, a film starring Baldwin and of which Hutchins was the director of photography, a projectile was fired, killing the woman. According to information from LA Times, the events would have occurred as follows:

Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene, using a Colt .45. During rehearsal, Baldwin says something like, “So, I guess I’m going to take this out, take it off, and … Bang!” The sentence was completed with a movement towards the camera and a subsequent shot. In theory, the weapon was loaded with bullets “dummy rounds”, a type of ammunition used for training, without being lethal. However, apparently at least one of the bullets was real.

At the beginning of November, Alec Baldwin stated the following, after several days without being able to offer a comment due to the investigations:

“Every now and then, there are accidents on the sets, but nothing like this. This is one episode in a billion, one in a billion. How many bullets were fired on TV and movie shows in the last 5-7 years, this is the US? How many? Almost all without incident. Then, What now must happen is that when something does go wrong, as in this horrible and catastrophic episode, action must be taken… Prop weapons, plastic … “. Alec baldwin

After all that, Alec Baldwin speaks again before the cameras in the special of ABC NEWS presented like this: