The arrival of the pandemic brought with it, among other things, a major global airport crisis, leaving great havoc on the consumer.

In just the first eight months after the arrival of Covid-19, it is estimated that airlines worldwide suffered a loss of 256 billion, of which 7 percent were in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It cannot be denied that it has been an extremely complicated period for the airlines and, likewise, for the users, although it is not a crisis that arose during 2020, but has been experiencing various complications for years that, if that were not enough, have left stranded consumers.

Now, in recent months, that crisis has been becoming even more evident thanks, to a great extent, to the power of social networks, which, among their many uses, are an important reporting instrument for Internet users.

And it is that, in general, a complaint on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or even TikTok tends to have more value than a formal complaint before the competent authorities. In that sense, the trial in social networks is much more effective and usually has much more serious consequences than is thought.

Starting from this premise, and following the line of the airport crisis, nowadays, through social networks, several practices have been evidenced that are severely affecting the interests of consumers.

A few weeks ago, to mention an example, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) issued a sanction to the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus for charging hand luggage.

Given this, a day later, Volaris reported that the rate it offers to the consumer already includes two hand luggage that, together, does not exceed 10 kg., As well as a checked baggage of up to 25 kg., This, according to what he mentioned , without any additional cost.

However, as it was shared on social networks, it was announced that said airline charged the amount of 700 pesos to one of its users, a fact that occurred last Sunday and that, to this day, it has not received a response from of the company.

Now, that is not the only case that has been reported, nor is Volaris the only airline that is having complaints from consumers.

The airport crisis that is currently affecting consumers has to do with poor services also reported through social networks.

In this way, Viva Aerobus has been singled out for delays in its flights, “unexplained” schedule changes, lack of customer service, as well as its high prices.

The same complaints have been received by Volaris, which are in addition to the charge for carry-on luggage that it made to a user, despite the fact that in recent days it denied carrying out such practices.

I just took a flight from Tijuana to Mexico City and they charged me for hand luggage at the departure gate of 700 pesos pic.twitter.com/CBUXkOxQA9 – Marcelo Pantoja (@drmpantojal) November 15, 2021

All these failures or complications are causing a serious impact on the consumer, who has been forced to delay their flights, pay more, wait hours to board, among another series of complaints that, so far, neither of the two airlines has taken into account.

@VivaAerobus I know it is a low-cost airline but it is an exaggeration that they are an hour late and there is no one from viva aerobus to tell you why the flight from Monterrey-Mexico is more than an hour late, damn poverty? – CARLOS HERNANDEZ G (@el_vencedor_yo) November 17, 2021

congratulations @VivaAerobus for being the most unpunctual and delayed airline in Mexico.

Great their schedule change without explanation and how they are WORTH the time of others. – Denisse (@denisse_cr) November 17, 2021

@VivaAerobus flight 1141 Mty-Cdmx boarding pass takeoff 11:05 pm, actual takeoff on the airport screen 2:03 am, will there be some kind of compensation for the @ more than 3 hours lost on your part? Ccp. @Profeco @AttentionProfeco #NoVuelenEnViva #VivaMicrobus #VivaApestaBus pic.twitter.com/dyjBXU358n – Chuck Calderón ?? (@chuckiscariote) November 17, 2021

It should be remembered that a few days ago, both Volaris and Viva Aerobus confirmed that they would be operating from the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the great project of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration.

Once the Santa Lucia airport is launched, both airlines will be able to start making trips to and from that destination.

These days, however, are not the best for either company; In the case of Volaris, last November 11, Profeco placed suspension stamps at airports in San Luis Potosí and Puerto Vallarta, because, in its basic rate, users were charged for their carry-on luggage.

