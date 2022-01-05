If we talk about video games that have attracted the most attention in the Nintendo switch, we speak clearly about Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, title with which it was sought to recreate the impressive work of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildHowever, it seems that the mission was not very simple and the responsible team confesses what cost them the most time and energy.

Perhaps we could come to believe that in a project as detailed as Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, the most difficult thing could be to create your huge hordes of enemies or maintain the essence of the saga of Nintendo, because we could be wrong, since according to the team of Koei Tecmo the most difficult thing during development was nothing more and nothing less than grass.

I don’t think you thought it could have been that either, but this element turned out to be one of the most complicated problems faced by the team behind the game, at least they say so. development producer Masaki Furusawa, director Ryouta Matsushita, producer Yousuke Hayashi Y art director Yuu Oohashi, who participated in a recent interview with the magazine Nintendo dream:

“It took about half the development time to finish touching up the turf in the game. We really struggled to recreate the atmosphere of Hyrule Field. Nintendo’s own Zelda team was asked to offer some advice. “Oohoshi said.

Even if, Masaki Furusawa He assured that even with the help of Nintendo the situation remained quite complicated:

“We asked the Zelda team at Nintendo how they made the grass at BotW and even though they shared everything, down to the finer details of their methods, there was still uncertainty as to whether we could reproduce it. The game has a lot of grass, so we also considered if there were other methods available to us. “Furusawa confessed.

To which finally, the director Ryouta Matsushita He added while joking about how almost the entire team had to be involved:

“It is no exaggeration to say that we were in discussions with the development staff, CG departments, background and technical support the entire time”stated Matsushita.

Apparently for us users it would not seem that a detail like that could be that complicated, but for developers, it was.