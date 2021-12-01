Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent Thanksgiving separately, and this was the message that the singer sent through Instagram!

Thanksgiving was celebrated on November 25th. International celebrities celebrated this great day alongside their closest family and friends. However, after two years, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spent this holiday separately.

A few days ago, the interpreters of Miss They reported through a sad statement that they unfortunately decided to put an end to their relationship and continue as best friends. A source close to the former couple reported that the artists’ relationship simply “disappeared” due to lack of time, as they both had very tight schedules.

After finishing with Shawn Mendes, Camila is grateful

Through a new post on Instagram, Camila Cabello thanked for all the blessings and was grateful this Thanksgiving.

“I have a lot to be thankful for, but I am especially grateful to have a full team trying to hang out with me while I meditate. Happy day of gratitude to all! I am so thankful for all of you here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative / life journey! Although I haven’t met many of you, you show me love, kindness, and support and I send you all back!

After all, we are all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing and magical world and I believe that we are all interconnected and we are never really alone. Thankful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. I send you so much love and gratitude today, ”the singer wrote.

