Aeroméxico loses "Kobe"; users tune to brand

Social networks are the preferred medium for users to denounce the bad attention of the brands and companies of which they are clients.

According to data from Statista, in 2020, approximately 48.3 percent of the world’s population were social media users.

Likewise, the statistics platform details that this proportion is expected to increase to 56.7 percent of the world’s population in 2025. Social networks are one of the most popular online activities in the world; In 2020, the global audience for social media was 3.6 billion users.

The content that many users share on their social networks is very varied, the most common being complaints against some brands that do not meet the standards that customers are looking for.

Such is the case of a recent complaint against Aeroméxico that is registered on the social network Twitter.

In a post made yesterday on Twitter, A user identified as @eleneasg mentioned that the Mexican airline had lost her dog after traveling from Mexico City to Monterrey with the airline.

“LOOKING FOR KOBE @Aeromexico lost my boder collie puppy on my Denver-Monterrey flight with a stopover in Mexico City today December 20. Nobody can tell me where it is. I know you are at the international airport in Mexico because of your airtag. No one has been able to give me an answer, “said the user in the first tweet that went viral on the digital platform.

Also, today the consumer explained that they had already found her pet named Kobe.

“They found Kobe! They sent me these photos of him. He is still at the CDMX international airport, he has not yet scheduled a flight to Monterrey. I don’t even want to imagine the anxiety he must be feeling right now, ”he says.

The outrage of network users against Aeroméxico

The posts quickly escalated to trending the name “Kobe” on Twitter.

They found Kobe! They sent me these photos of him. He is still at the CDMx international airport, he has not yet scheduled a flight to Monterrey. I don’t even want to imagine the anxiety he must be feeling right now.

Where users of digital platforms rejected Aeroméxico’s response by keeping the dog lost for at least 24 hours.

“Aeromexico responds !! A tenderloin and his family are in the way ”, says one of the comments.

As well as another “lousy service from @Aeromexico, that they take him home safe and sound, the service if they charged you promptly, the elusive answers show”.

While another “It is said:“ We regret being irresponsible, WE forget Kobe and we deserve a PENALTY. Our ‘forgetting’ is a form of animal abuse ”atte. @Aeromexico “.

Aeroméxico’s presence on social media is not very good

It is not the first time that the Mexican airline causes the digital pulse to speak ill of the brand on these digital platforms.

Many of the publications that can be found on Aeroméxico’s Twitter are where they criticize the poor service they provide to their customers and the lack of attention they give to them.

How was the case at the beginning of December that the Mexican line was accused in social networks of a bad travel experience, after reselling seats and leaving seven dogs without transfer that would be placed in Canadian families.

But we can also see complaints of flight delays, oversold flights, poor service and expensive fares when we search for Aeroméxico in each of the social networks.

