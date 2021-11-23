The shoes, we look at them wherever we look at them, they are an authentic win win: they are comfortable, beautiful, they can give us a few extra centimeters (if they have a platform) and they are extremely versatile. And of course as it happens to us with the bags, we never have enough.

We in the newsroom have already signed some models for this Christmas, but we are in the week of Black Friday and many brands have already advanced their discounts, so it does not seem a bad plan to take advantage of them to give us a whim.

It is the case of Adidas and Reebok, which from today have active discounts of up to 40%, so we decided to take advantage and take a look to sign our favorite models on sale now. Because we know that as the week progresses the sizes will begin to become scarce and there is nothing that will give us more anger than to run out of our number:

In solid colors

If what we are looking for is a classic sneaker in white, black or beige to easily combine with anything, these are the models that we have signed:

Sleek Super 72





Since we are looking for a monocolor model, it is best to choose one that stands out for other characteristics. As with the super platform of these Adidas Sleek Super 72. 100 euros 60 euros.

Falcon





Following up with models with super platform we have these Adidas Falcon, available in black and white. A very armed and great model to add centimeters in height. 100 euros 50 euros.

Royal Glide Ripple





Changing to lighter colors we have these Royal Glide Ripple that stand out for having sherpa lining indoors, so they are ideal for cold weather. 64.95 euros 48.71 euros.

Team Court





If what we are looking for is a classic model at all, you are Adidas Team Court they are our ideal signing, with the iconic black stripes on the sides. 80 euros 48 euros.

Royal Classic Jogger 3.0





Another iconic model are these Reebok Royal Classic Jogger 3.0, a very economical option with which to complete our looks effortlessly. 50 euros 35 euros.

Full color

If you are one of those loves to wear colorful sneakers, whether with small details or with large prints, we have selected some of our favorite models:

Rivalry Low





In the first place in this category we have this very colorful model of the classics Adidas Rivalry Low. With a print inspired, depending on the brand, in a marble and a somewhat retro look thanks to its lateral logo. 90 euros 58.50 euros.

Sambarose





Also from Adidas we have these Sambarose, a shoe model although it was born oriented to football has crossed borders. With some platform, the print tie-dye canvas is perfect for cheer up our outfits. 100 euros 60 euros.

SL Andridge





More discreet, but just as beautiful, are these SL Andridge, with some pastel shades in a mix of suede, quilted leather and nylon. 100 euros 60 euros.

Royal EC Ride 4





From Reebok we have on the one hand these Royal EC Ride 4, with a retro finish that we love thanks to its iridescent finishes. 50 euros 32.50 euros.

Smash Vector





On pastel colors we have these Smash Vector in yellow, an inexpensive and cheerful model to deal with gray days. 50 euros 30 euros.

AZ Princess





And finally we have these Reebok AZ Princess, a most autumnal and winter option due to its brown colors. 90 euros 58.90 euros.





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @rebook

Photos | Adidas, Reebok