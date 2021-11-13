Acura has presented in society a very interesting prototype that is situated as the prelude to a new generation compact sports car. The new Acura Integra Prototype gives a glimpse of the keys to the new Acura Integra, a model that will be unveiled in the first half of 2022.

The return of a historic business name is just around the corner. Honda, within the framework of an ambitious strategic plan to promote its premium brand, has decided to bring the name back to life Acura Integra. A name that will be used to give life to a new generation compact sports car. A model that we can glimpse thanks to the prototype that the Japanese manufacturer has presented. The new Acura Integra Prototype.

The launch of the new Acura Integra Prototype officially confirms the return of an iconic nameplate to the Acura range. A sports car that will be in a position to begin its assault on North American dealerships in the very short term.

The new Acura Integra Prototype is the prelude to a new generation compact sports car

The design of the new Acura Integra Prototype



The design process has been carried out in Japan. The Integra Prototype features bold exterior styling that is extremely close to what the upcoming production vehicle will look like. It features a sloping roofline and coupé-influenced rear.

The new generation of the Integra also has other characteristic features such as the Diamond Pentagon grill without frame and that combines very well with optical clusters with LED technology that draw a striking light signature. If we turn to the side view we will find muscular wheel arches and 19-inch alloy wheels with a matte finish, which reveal the Brembo brakes.

Finishing our tour of the exterior at the rear, we have horizontal and slightly wraparound taillights that contrast with a subtle but evident spoiler. The exhaust outlets are perfectly integrated and visible. And by the way, the body paint job is a tribute to the color yellow Phoenix Yellow which was used in the iconic Integra Type R. The used Indy Yellow Pearl is paired with high-gloss Berlina Black accents.

The new production Acura Integra will be unveiled in the first of the year 2022

The engine of the new Acura Integra Prototype



With regard to the mechanical section, under the hood of the new Integra Prototype is a 1.5 liter VTEC gasoline engine associated with a six-speed manual gearbox. It will be the first factory turbocharged Integra. It will also be equipped with a limited slip differential.

When will the production version hit the market? The new Acura Integra will burst onto the scene in production format in the first half of next year 2022. The launch of this model will mark a new milestone for the brand, as it will be the first time that the Integra has been manufactured in the United States. Series production will take place at a facility located in Marysville, Ohio.

All new Acura models will be built in Ohio. There, the new Integra will share facilities with the TLX. The brand also ensures that when it reaches the market, it will have an approximate sale price of $ 30,000 (€ 26,215).