Formula E kicks off the ‘Season Eight’, his second season as the FIA ​​World Championship without Audi and BMW. Also with the prospect of losing Mercedes at the end of the year. The exodus of German manufacturers, with the exception of Porsche, has been a severe setback for the aspirations of the electrical category, although that has not prevented the category from maintaining its strength and Draw a promising future with the debut of the ‘Gen3’. At least this is what you think António Félix Da Costa, champion of the 2019-20 season of the electrical contest. Indeed, the Portuguese believes that Formula E will recover from this “slap” and looks to the future with confidence, both on a personal level and from the perspective of the category itself.

António Félix Da Costa He does not hide that the withdrawal of Audi, BMW and Mercedes from the electric series is a serious setback and that it has somehow slowed the seemingly unstoppable uptrend of Formula E. However, he believes there are arguments to maintain confidence in the championship. : «Obviously, it is not a positive thing for a championship like Formula E to lose three manufacturers, but all categories have cycles. I know that Formula E has enough power, enough name and enough reputation to keep growing.. There is too much talent in the drivers, teams and organizers to get up after this slap. For that reason, I can say that I am not worried about the Formula E situation».

Along these lines, the DS Techeetah pilot added: «We have around people who have proven to be the right ones to carry the series forward. Alberto Longo, Alejandro Agag and Jamie Reigle assure us that the championship will be on its feet again. I am sure that we will have new manufacturers and technical innovations that will serve as a claim for brands. I think that at some point the fans of Formula E will not be the same ones who follow Formula 1, for the very different concept it has. I believe that the category should target the new generations, look towards the future of sport and mobility. Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse. Formula E is ahead of any other championship in all these respects».