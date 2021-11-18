The last hours are being convulsive within Activision Blizzard following the publication of a Wall Street Journal report that revealed how the CEO of the company, Bobby Kotick, had covered up a case of sexual harassment in the company by the former leader of Treyarch and had himself participated in mistreatment of employees of the company company. Now Activision Blizzard Says Zero Tolerance Policy Against Harassment Does Not Apply To Bobby Kotick Due To Lack Of Evidence. This was made known last night by the North American company in a meeting held with some workers of the corporation, who have been calling for Kotick’s dismissal for days. All they have received so far is a release Activision Blizzard endorsing the CEO.

Just like informs Now the GameDeveloper portal, people who were present at this meeting claim that the Activision Blizzard board told them that they had no reason to stop trusting Kotick in the short term, as well as that the recently established zero tolerance policy against harassment did not apply to the CEO of the company because no test Kotick’s alleged harassment of female employees, as it happened “more than a decade ago.” The board took advantage of the meeting to announce that the Thanksgiving holiday would be longer this year, something Activision Blizzard workers believe is an attempt to quell criticism.

Activision Blizzard CEO knew for years there was sexual harassment at the company, according to Wall Street Journal

However, the matter does not seem to have come to an end. And it is that at the beginning of this week some 150 Activision Blizzard workers joined an impromptu rally calling for the dismissal of Bobby Kotick, who for now continues to have the full backing of the board of the American company. The events that may happen in the next days could be key when determining the immediate future of the direction of the corporation responsible for sagas of the magnitude of Call of Duty or World of Warcraft.